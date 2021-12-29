How was the relationship between Lewandowski and Paulo Sousa, who left Poland for Flamengo

Robert Lewandowski is a player who doesn’t hide when he’s disappointed. At the end of November, the Pole was honest when he spoke of the frustration of losing the Golden Ball award to Argentine Lionel Messi. Now, a month later, he was also not reticent to learn of Paulo Sousa’s departure from the post of coach of the Polish national team. This Wednesday, the Portuguese meets to celebrate his departure from the command of the squad led by Lewandowski to direct Flamengo.

The two have been working together for nearly a year: in January, Sousa replaced Jerzy Brzęczek on the mission to secure a spot at the 2022 World Cup for Poland. Right at the presentation, he commented on the expectations and highlighted the difference that having a player like Lewandowski in the squad makes.





— Robert is not only the best player in the world, but also a true leader and leader of the national team. He is a great example for others – said the coach at the time.

And the positive assessment was reciprocated. In an interview, the Bayern Munich forward praised the work Sousa had been carrying out with the national team, after just over three months of work.

— I got a very good impression (in relation to Sousa). (He) has charisma and good ideas. I hope we make a good European – declared the player, in May.

Instability in command

Despite the exchange of praise, which continued throughout the year, the work of the Portuguese at the head of the Polish national team did not find much stability. The proof is in the history he leaves when he goes to Flamengo: in 15 games, he was victorious on six occasions; tied for five and lost four.

In September, Sousa highlighted Lewandowski’s performance as a differential.

— He knows that with the national team he has to do four, five, six times more than with Bayern. Pushing all the time, scoring goals, interacting with other people (…) When we have Robert’s quality on the field, anything can work in our favor.

This past weekend, through his press office, the player expressed that he did not expect to receive news of the termination.

“Robert (Lewandowski) is shocked and surprised by coach Sousa’s actions,” said the Bayern Munich forward’s advisor.

Good relationship

And the surprise has a concrete reason, which is the good personal relationship between the coach and the team, which, in turn, was not reflected so much in the numbers leveraged throughout 2021, despite Lewandowski having been the top scorer in the squad. In total, the forward was led by Sousa in 11 matches and scored 11 goals.

In the Qatar Cup qualifiers, the player was coached by Sousa over eight games, in which he scored eight goals and provided four assists. All this without taking any yellow or red cards. In addition to the qualifiers, the coach worked with Lewandowski in three games for the Euro Cup, in which the player repeated the mark, with three goals in history.

Despite not having classified the selection for the world tournament, Sousa would still have the opportunity to nail a spot in the repechage between European teams, in the game against Russia, scheduled for March 24th.