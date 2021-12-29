Hugh Jackman, the eternal Wolverine, tests positive for Covid-19

Actor spoke on their social networks.

Although vaccination is advancing in several places around the world, the pandemic of Covid-19 remains a sad reality. Now, faced with a new variant of the virus, the omicron, new cases are emerging with even more speed. Amidst this, the actor Hugh Jackman, our eternal Wolverine, used their social media to let fans know that their test for Covid-19 was positive.

Through his Twitter, Jackman posted a video explaining the situation to fans. The actor assured him that he is fine and that he must return to his work soon.

“I just wish you guys would hear it from me,” said in the caption of your publication. “I tested positive for covid. I’m having mild symptoms and once I’m cleared… I’m looking forward to returning to The Winter Garden [musical em que ele está atuando]!”

Check out the publication below:

In the video, Jackman gives more details about his situation.

“Hello, good morning, so I just wanted you to hear this from me: I tested positive for Covid this morning. My symptoms are like a cold. I have a sore throat and my nose is running a little bit, but I’m fine and I’m just going to do everything I can to get better as soon as possible. And as soon as everything is fine, I’ll be back on the River City stages. So, I just wanted you guys to hear it from me. Please stay safe, stay healthy and be kind.”

The Covid-19 pandemic is not over yet. Use masks in public places, avoid crowding, prefer outdoor environments and get vaccinated. And may the great Hugh Jackman recover soon!