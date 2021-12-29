Hugo Maradona, Diego’s younger brother, dies at age 52 – Sports

Diego Maradona’s younger brother, Hugo, known as El Turco, died this Tuesday (28) in Naples, Italy, aged 52. The information was confirmed by Napoli. Hugo died just over a year after Maradona’s death. According to family members, he died at his home and was the victim of a heart attack.

“Hugo Maradona died,” Napoli said in a brief statement, confirming information from the Italian press, which had announced the death of Diego Maradona’s younger brother after a heart attack.

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis and the team “join the Maradona family in the mourning caused by Hugo’s disappearance,” the club added. Argentinos Juniors, the club in which Maradona stood out, also lamented the death of Hugo.

Hugo Maradona, father of three, was pronounced dead when rescue services arrived at his home in Monte di Procida, on the Neapolitan periphery.

A footballer, like his older brothers Diego and Lalo, he played for teams in Italy, Austria, Spain, Argentina and Japan, before returning to Italy to settle down permanently and start a brief coaching career for amateur teams in Naples .

Hugo Maradona had recently run for a right-wing list for municipal elections, finally won by the left.

The youngest of the soccer players brothers arrived in the southern Italian port city at just 18 years old, in 1987, coming from the lower categories of Argentinos Juniors.

After hiring him, Napoli lent him to Ascoli. On September 20 of that year, Diego and Hugo Maradona faced each other in a match, won by Napoli 2-1, recalled the newspaper Il Corriere del Mezzogiorno.