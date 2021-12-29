Humiliated, Barbara reveals Santiago’s secret to get revenge · TV News

Barbara (Alinne Moraes) will go further down the hill after being unmasked in Um Lugar ao Sol. family members in the nine o’clock soap opera on Globo.

The revelation that the prized tale attributed to Barbara was stolen from Janine (Indira Nascimento) will make the spoiled woman’s life a real hell. Her marriage to Renato/Christian (Cauã Reymond) will come into crisis, and she will come to think that he has an affair with the talented writer.

While going through the period of dealing with the consequences of her actions, the character of Alinne Moraes will discover that her father prepared a setup just to help Rebeca professionally.

At this point, in the chapter scheduled to air next Tuesday (4), Ilana (Mariana Lima) will have agreed to help Santiago pretend that a company demanded the presence of her eldest daughter in its advertising campaign. In fact, the rich man promoted an exchange of favors just so that Rebeca returned to modeling as in the golden days.

During a family discussion, Barbara will end up revealing the secret that her father tried to hide. “What I’m talking about, Rebeca, is that you’re not old enough to be chosen as a poster girl. For God’s sake, the name says: girl! Dad set up this story with Ilana. He bought this campaign. And that nobody thinks is wrong, right?”, he will fire, as a way to justify his mistake.

The veteran model will be devastated to discover the truth and will demand explanations from her father. Santiago, in turn, will scold Barbara for her revenge.

“Just one question, Barbara: what’s in it for you? What’s in it for your sister’s humiliation?” he’ll ask. “That’s where it is. I don’t win. I tie. I made an agreement to buy a text and you made an agreement to buy a campaign. The only difference is that I was the only one to be stoned”, he will reply the little girl.

The businessman, played by José de Abreu, will even try to justify that his setup did not harm anyone, but he will have an inversion. “Who knows… Sometimes the owner of the brand could have called a young cat to make the ad. Maybe the young cat needed this job much more, but as she didn’t have a shotgun, poor thing”, will return the Renato’s wife.

“Well, in case you don’t really understand the distinction between one thing and the other, I’ll explain: what I did was try to return your sister to a place that is hers, legitimate, conquered through a lot of battle and a lot of dedication to a craft and a career. Now, in your case, you have appropriated a prize, a laurel, without ever having written a line. Without ever, in fact, having dedicated yourself to anything. The number of enrollments, of money thrown in out…”, the father will reply.

Frustrated with the whole climate created by Barbara, Santiago will blurt out: “You’re hopeless. You are and will always be a frivolous and spoiled girl.”

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic and will be aired until March of next year. The serial will be replaced by the remake of Pantanal. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

