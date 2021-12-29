Humorist This Boy announces a break on the internet to take care of his health

The comedian Esse Menino, who went viral with the video that satirized the exchange of e-mails between the federal government and pharmaceutical company Pfizer, announced a pause in the creation of content for social networks.

“I’m going to go on vacation and I’m going to take a while without going to social media, not posting anything, not working and I hope you guys understand,” he said in a video posted on his Instagram profile.

Credit: Reproduction/Instagram/essemeninoHumorist This Boy announces a break on the internet to take care of his mental health

According to the owner of the catchphrases “are you done?” and “scientific kisses”, since it went viral in June of this year, it has not stopped working to take advantage of the opportunities that appeared.

“The consequences of that were, yes, very cool, but at the same time, I’m exhausted, man. I’m too tired, I feel squished, you know? And people talk about how it feels like I took it literally, how it feels like it’s been easy for me these past six months and it wasn’t. The internet is tricky, it makes it seem like it was very cool, very easy, it arrived, it was ready.”

The 25-year-old miner also revealed that he has suffered from various mental health issues for years.

“I suffer from immense anxiety, I have been diagnosed with depression for a while and also attention deficit. And, in many cases, including mine, it leads to various issues of self-reliance and self-esteem. Anyway, we can sometimes be very mean to ourselves”, he said.

Credit: Reproduction/Instagram/essemeninoThis Boy says he suffers from anxiety attacks

He also commented on how he felt before recording his show “Esse Menino.MP3”, which debuted in November, on Multishow YouTube.

“I really didn’t want to condone this false idea that the internet often builds that it’s all honey on a pacifier, when, in fact, it’s me during the week of recording “This Menino.MP3” having a fit, an attack of anxiety, feeling paralyzed, short of breath on a psychologist’s sofa, asking for the love of God for help because things were not good in here”, he said.

The comedian ended by saying that he will return when “he has more to offer”. “I want to add a lot to national comedy, a lot to national entertainment, but that also requires some care that I’m attending to them.”

See the ad below:

Anxiety

Brazil is the country with the largest number of people suffering from anxiety, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). There are 8.6 million Brazilians (9.3% of the population) living with the disease.

Disorder manifests when too much importance is given to an event. The effect of this is noticed on the body. Breathing becomes labored and rapid, the person feels palpitations, tremors and discomfort.

In times of crisis, it is recommended to take the focus off the symptoms that are occurring. And the easiest way to do this is to breathe. That’s because breathing is a natural tranquilizer. Therefore, breathing slowly and deeply helps to calm and relax momentary tension.

Try to breathe by puffing out the abdomen, making the air pass through the diaphragm in an ideal rhythm of your breathing, you can inhale by pulling the air in 4 seconds, hold your breath for 4 seconds and exhale all the air in your lungs for 6 seconds, always trying to be comfortable with breathing time.

See this link for other techniques that can help alleviate an anxiety attack.

Remembering that anxiety and depression are illnesses that need medical and psychological support.