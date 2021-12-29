‘I hope I don’t have to go back sooner,’ says Bolsonaro about Santa Catarina vacation – Politics

BRASILIA – Criticized by be on vacation in São Francisco do Sul (SC) While thousands remain homeless in Bahia due to floods, the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said he hopes he will not need to return to Brasília before January 3, the date scheduled for his official return to work.

“I hope I don’t have to go back sooner,” said the president in a video released by the Santa Catarina portal ND Mais, while talking to some people on the beach. This Tuesday, Bolsonaro went on a watercraft with his 11-year-old daughter Laura, who is also accompanying him on the trip.

Bolsonaro has been criticized for being on vacation despite the emergency situation caused by the rains in the south and southwest of Bahia since November. The president even went to the state on December 12 and flew over the affected regions, but he has not returned to the site since the most recent rains.

There are already 20 people dead, 31,405 homeless, 31,391 homeless and 358 wounded. De acordo com a Defesa Civil da Bahia, o número de municípios atingidos chegou a 116. A hashtag “BolsonaroVagabundo” está entre os assunto mais comentados do Twitter nesta terça-feira.

Scholarship holders, however, have defended the president’s rest in the company of First Lady Michelle, with the justification that ministers are in the affected regions, such as João Roma (Citizenship), pre-candidate for the government of Bahia, Rogério Marinho (Regional Development) , Marcelo Queiroga (Health) and Milton Ribeiro (Education). Special advisor to the presidency Tercio Arnaud Tomaz shared on social media news about 2010 when then-president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) would also have sent ministers to the floods in Angra dos Reis (RJ), instead of appearing in person.

In an attempt to contain the effects of the rains, the government published today a Provisional Measure (MP) releasing BRL 200 million for reconstruction of affected roads. The resources, however, go not only to Bahia, but also to four other states: Amazonas, Minas Gerais, Pará and São Paulo.

Of the R$ 200 million, only R$ 80 million will be allocated to municipalities in Bahia. “R$ 80 million cannot be recovered from (roads) from Bahia”, said the governor of Bahia, Rui Costa (PT). After pressure from state parliamentarians, the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), guaranteed that the government will adopt emergency measures to assist the municipalities.