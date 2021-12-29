‘I worked honestly’, says Moro after TCU’s decision

Ana Mendonça – State of Minas

posted on 12/28/2021 2:58 PM / updated on 12/28/2021 2:59 PM



(credit: WE CAN/REPRODUCTION)

Pre-candidate for the presidency Sergio Moro (Podemos) repudiated the determination of the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU) for the consultancy Alvarez & Marsal to disclose the amount received by him upon termination of the contract.

The former Lava-Jato judge left the company on October 31 of this year in order to start a political career.

“I worked for 23 years in the public career. I fought corruption in this country like no one else has ever done. I left public service and worked honestly in the private sector to support my family. I never paid or received bribes, cracked or bought mansions”, he published in his networks.

I worked 23 years in the public career. I fought corruption in this country like no one else has ever done. I left public service and worked honestly in the private sector to support my family. I never paid or received bribes, cracked or bought mansions. — Sergio Moro (@SF_Moro) December 28, 2021

I didn’t get rich in the public or the private sector. I did not act in cases of conflict of interest. I repudiate the TCU Prosecutor’s frivolous insinuations about me and regret that the body is used in this way. — Sergio Moro (@SF_Moro) December 28, 2021

In the post, Moro also said that he did not get rich in the public or private sector, not acting in cases of conflict of interest. “I repudiate the TCU Prosecutor’s frivolous insinuations about me and I regret that the organ is used in this way,” he said.

TCU decision

Earlier, the TCU determined that the American consultancy Alvarez & Marsal disclose how much presidential candidate Sergio Moro (Podemos) received when he left the company.

The decision was made by Minister Bruno Dantas, who determined that the firm must send “all documentation relating to the termination of the service provision relationship” with former judge Sérgio Moro, including “dates of transactions and amounts involved”.

The minister accepted a request made by the Public Ministry, which argued that the Court must obtain the information to assess whether there was an alleged conflict of interest or even “favoring, manipulation and exchange of favors between public agents and private organizations”.

Moro was known for leading, between March 2014 and November 2018, in the first instance, the processes related to the crimes identified in Operation Car Wash, involving a large number of politicians, contractors and companies.

The former judge started working at Alvarez & Marçal after he left the post of Justice Minister under Jair Bolsonaro (PSL). At the company, Moro worked for the recovery of companies affected by the Car Wash.