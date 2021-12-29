IBGE: unemployment drops 1.6 percentage points and reaches 12.1%

Unemployment in Brazil reached 12.1% in the moving quarter from August to October 2021, which represents a drop of 1.6 percentage points (pp) compared to the quarter from May to July 2021, when it was 13.7 %. In relation to the same moving quarter of 2020 (14.6%), the decrease is 2.5 percentage points.

The unemployed population reached 12.9 million people, a reduction of 10.4% or less 1.5 million, compared to the quarter ended in July, when there were 14.4 million people. Compared to the same moving quarter of 2020 (14.6 million unemployed), it fell 11.3% or less 1.7 million.

The data are from the Continuous National Household Sample Survey (Pnad Contínua), released today (28) by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

Occupation

According to the survey, the employed population reached 94.0 million people, with growth of 3.6% or 3.3 million people compared to the previous quarter and increased 10.2% or 8.7 million people, in compared to the same quarter of 2020.

The level of employment, which is the percentage of employed people in the population of working age, was estimated at 54.6%, according to the IBGE, the highest since the quarter ended in April of last year. The result also represents an increase of 1.8 pp compared to the quarter from May to July 2021. There were 52.8% and 4.6 pp compared to the same period of the previous year (50.0%).

occupation growth

For IBGE’s Work and Income coordinator, Adriana Beringuy, the drop in the unemployment rate is related to the growth in occupation, as had been happening in previous months. “The increase in the number of employed persons occurred in six of the ten groups of activities, such as commerce, industry and accommodation and food services”, he observed.

According to the IBGE, the increase in employment was influenced by the number of employees with a work card in the private sector, which reached 33.9 million, an increase of 4.1% compared to the previous quarter. The percentage is equivalent to 1.3 million more people.

“Of the increase of 3.3 million people in the occupation, 40% are workers with a formal contract in the private sector. This recovery in formal work has already been taking place in previous months, since the quarter ended in July. So, although formal employment in the private sector is still at a level below what it was before the pandemic, it has been tracing a growth trajectory”, pointed out the coordinator.

Also in the private sector, the total number of employees without a formal contract grew 9.5% or 1.0 million people. In the quarter ended in October, the category totaled 12 million workers. In the same period, the number of domestic workers without a formal contract grew 8.0%, and that of employers without a National Register of Legal Entities (CNPJ) increased by 7.4%. With that, the informality rate reached 40.7%, which means 38.2 million informal workers in the country.

The growth in occupation influenced by informal work resulted in a 4.6% drop in real income and reached R$ 2,449. In comparison with the same quarter of the previous year, the decrease is 11.1%. The mass of income, with R$ 225 billion, remained stable compared to the two quarters.

“Despite a significant growth in occupation, the mass of income remains stable. This happens because the worker’s income has been decreasing, either because the expansion of work occurs in occupations with lower income, or because of the advance of inflation in the last months”, commented Adriana.

own account

The number of self-employed workers rose 2.6%, totaling 25.6 million. According to the survey, there are 638,000 more people in this category. The increase in domestic workers was also 7.8% in comparison with the quarter ended in July, which represents more than 400 thousand people. Most of this increase also came from informal work. A total of 308 thousand people were hired without a formal contract.

The population outside the labor force registered a drop of 2.1% compared to the last quarter. Those people who were neither employed nor unemployed in the reference week totaled 65.2 million people in the quarter ended in October. Compared to the same period of the previous year, there was a decrease of 5.4 million people.

Potential

According to the survey, compared to the last quarter, 436,000 people left the potential workforce. Here are people of working age, neither busy nor unoccupied, but who had the potential to be in the workforce. IBGE estimated the contingent at 9.3 million people. The discouraged group is part of the group, who are people who did not look for work, but who would like to get a job and were available to work. That group dropped 3.8% and was estimated at 5.1 million people. In comparison with the same period of the previous year, when 5.8 million people in Brazil were discouraged, there was a drop of 11.9%.

Business

The number of people employed in commerce rose by 6.4%, equivalent to 1.1 million more people working in the sector. In industry, the increase was 4.6%, or over 535 thousand people. According to the survey, in the same period, over 500 thousand people started working in the accommodation and food segment (11.0%). In construction, there was an increase of 6.5% in occupation or 456 thousand people.

Adriana Beringuy informed that, in comparison with the previous quarter, of the ten groups of activities, six had growth in occupation and the others remained stable. “When compared to the same quarter of the previous year, nine showed significant growth. This indicates that the economic situation for the quarter ended in October is very different from the same period last year. The recovery already shows a much more favorable scenario for the occupation”, he added.

Search

The Continuous Pnad is the main instrument for monitoring the workforce in the country. According to the IBGE, the survey sample per quarter in Brazil is carried out in 211,000 households with around 2,000 interviewers, in 26 states and the Federal District, integrated into the collection network of more than 500 agencies of the agency.

Due to the covid-19 pandemic, the IBGE adopted the collection of survey information by telephone since March 17, 2020. “It is possible to confirm the identity of the interviewer on the website Respondando ao IBGE or via the Call Center (0800 721 8181) , checking the number, ID or CPF of the interviewer, data that can be requested by the informant”, indicated the IBGE.