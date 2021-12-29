Ibovespa closes down 0.65%, with mining and steel companies weighing on performance

(Getty Images)

The Ibovespa closed down 0.65%, at 104,865 points points, in a trading session with a trading volume of R$ 15.9 billion, low due to the festive period. The index was negatively affected by the performance of miners and steelmakers, which registered sharp declines after the price per tonne of ore dropped by more than 3% in China. The price of Vale’s common shares (VALE3) fell by 2.72%, Usiminas’ preferred shares (USIM5) by 1.93% and CSN Mineração’s common shares (CMIN3) by 2.54%.

The price of the commodity retreated due to the fact that the Asian giant, the largest consumer of the product in the world, presented a 2.3% drop in steel production in December. “The lower production also led to an increase in the stock of steel in China”, comments Henrique Esteter, market specialist at InfoMoney.

The fear regarding the consumption of ore in the country still extends into the future. “There are also uncertainties about the demand for the beginning of next year, especially with the environmental restrictions due to the Winter Olympics”, completes Rafael Ribeiro, an analyst at Clear Corretora.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

In addition to the ore, doubts regarding Samarco’s judicial reorganization process, joint venture Vale with the Anglo-Australian group BHP, also weighed in the roles of the mining company. The company’s board, which has more than R$50.5 billion in debt, and its creditors did not reach a consensus on the progress of the process, despite having pledged to continue discussing.

Vale, as well as steel and mining companies, were not the biggest percentage drops in the index. “Vale and steel companies are companies that have a lot of weight on the Ibovespa. Vale alone, if you add Bradespar (BRAP4), represents more than 10% of the score”, explains Esteter.

The highest Ibovespa percentages, in turn, were Asai (ASAI3), Lojas Americas (LAME4) and Intermédica (GNDI3). On the other side, among the highs, were Cielo (CIEL3), Yduqs (YDUQ3) and CVC (CVCB3).

Dia had employment, credit and sector confidence data

In addition to mining companies, the release of data on the labor market and the confidence of the trade and service sectors also weighed on the Brazilian index.

The Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) brought the unemployment rate down to 12.2% in the quarter ended in October, compared to 12.6% in the second quarter of this year. Despite the apparent improvement, with the decrease in the number of unemployed, the PNAD survey also brought some negative points.

“We actually saw the acceleration of jobs, but the income level is still very low. The average income from work is the lowest in the historical series started in 2012”, comments Esteter.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

Goldman Sachs, in a report, went in the same direction, pointing out that job creation, despite surpassing the consensus, slowed down compared to previous months.

Goldman Sachs also analyzed that the country’s credit portfolio, despite having grown, slowed down. “We expect non-company credit conditions to become a little more demanding in the coming months, given the record level of consumer indebtedness, rising rates and a still significant labor market,” they commented.

The FGV showed that the confidence of the trade and services sectors retreated in December compared to November, in the same sequence, 2.7 points, to 85.3 points, and 1.3 points, to 95.5.

The commercial dollar closed stable, rising only 0.02%, at R$5.639 for purchases and R$5.640 for sales. The dollar futures closed with a slight drop of 0.11%, to R$ 5.626. In the interest rate market, DI contracts maturing in February 2023 rose 23 basis points to 11.67%, those maturing in February 2025 dropped 5 basis points, and those maturing in February 2029 dropped 9 points -base.

American stocks opened higher, but gave up

Finally, there is the performance of American stock exchanges. Despite having opened in high, S&P 500 and Nasdaq, started to fall in the middle of the session, closing in decreases of, respectively, 0.10% and 0.48%.

“Investors are counting down to 2022 and don’t seem to want to take on new risks, even with the international scenario on the rise, despite also registering less liquidity”, commented Alexsandro Nishimura, head of content and partner at BRA.

At noon, the Richmond Federal Reserve released its monthly reading for the manufacturing sector, which came in at 16, down from 11 in November. Simultaneously, the yields US treasuries gained an upward trend: signs that the country’s economy is heated have been interpreted as an impulse to cut stimulus and raise interest rates. The Dow Jones, normally less affected by rising interest rates, managed to close the day up 0.26%.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

Related