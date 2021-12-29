Ibovespa Futuro opens slightly higher, in a session that promises to have low liquidity and with a mixed exterior

B3 Bovespa São Paulo Stock Exchange (Germano Lüders/InfoMoney)

The Ibovespa Futuro opened with a slight increase this Wednesday (29), operating with a high of 0.09%, at 106,148 points, around 9:25 am, in another day that promises to be of low liquidity.

The day before, the Brazilian stock exchange closed with a drop of 0.65%, with the performance of mining and steel companies weighing on.

Here, pay attention to the assembly of federal employees at 10:30 am, which must deliberate on the mobilization for readjustment. Revenue inspectors have already been implementing standard operation (work with extreme rigor that reduces the flow) and more than 700 delegates have handed in leadership positions.

Abroad, global stock exchanges operate without distinct signals, with the New York futures indices on the rise, the European stock exchanges mixed and the Asian markets falling.

Among the highlights, rent inflation, measured by the IGP-M, increased by 0.87% in December, against 0.02% in November, and above consensus. Thus, the rise of the indicator reaches 17.78%.

In the afternoon, the Central Government releases the result of the primary surplus, which should reach R$ 340 million in November.

In the interest rate market, the DI for January 2023 rises 0.06 percentage point to 11.73%; DI for January 2025 advances 0.08 basis points to 10.63%; and the DI for January 2027 rises from 0.08 basis points to 10.56%.

The commercial dollar operates with a drop of 0.07%, quoted at R$ 5.635 for purchase and R$ 5.639 for sale.

