Ibovespa opens on a downward trend, with investors eyeing mining companies and American stock exchanges

The Ibovespa opened down 0.19%, to 104,641 points, at the beginning of trading this Wednesday (29), after having already registered a low yesterday, impacted by the performance of mining and steel companies, which registered a sharp drop due to the low of the price of ore, and by the American stock exchanges, which had a break in the so-called “New Year’s rally”.

Today, the ore retreated again, with the commodity closing trading in the Chinese port of Qingdao, falling 0.95%, to US$ 118.30, and in that of Dalian, down 1.92%, to US$ 104, 10. Vale (VALE3), Usiminas (USIM5) and CSN Mineração (CMIN3) again weighed slightly in the index, falling 0.39%, 0.23% and 1.38%, respectively.

American futures, however, operate close to stability, with an uptrend. At 10:10 am, the Dow Jones futures are down 0.01%, the S&P 500 futures are up 0.02% and the Nasdaq futures are up 0.07%. In part, investors are still monitoring the new news about covid-19: while the number of cases is advancing, studies continue to say that the Ômicron variant is less aggressive than the others.

In an interview with the BBC, the Oxford University professor of medicine said that the newer variant is “an entirely different disease”, with patients spending less time in hospital and not needing to receive oxygen.

Indices around the world follow the performance of American stock exchanges

The FTSE, the main index of the United Kingdom, which last Friday saw its number of confirmed infected in one day hit record, rose 0.82%, after the country’s stock market remained closed for two days.

In the rest of Europe, which rose in the previous days, the trend is downward. The DAX, from Germany, retreats 0.42%. France’s CAC 40 drops 0.13%. The STOXX 600, from across the continent, operates stable, advancing only 0.02%.

In Asia, the trading session was also low. Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.56%. The Shanghai index, in China, retreated 0.91%. Hong Kong’s HSI was down 0.83%. South Korea’s Kospi retreated 0.89%.

Here, pay attention to the assembly of federal employees at 10:30 am, which must deliberate on the mobilization of the class for readjustment. Revenue inspectors have already been implementing a standard operation (reducing the work flow) and more than 700 delegates have delivered leadership positions.

Investors also reflect on the disclosure of the IGP-M, which increased 0.87% in December, a figure higher than the 0.73% projected.

The yield curve rises as a block at 10 am, with the DI contract maturing in February 2023 rising 47 bps, that for February 2025 rising 76 bps, that for the same month in 2027, 76 bps, and for 2029, 47 basis points.

The commercial dollar, in turn, rose 0.10%, trading at R$5.645 on purchase and R$5.646 on sale. The future rises 0.27%, to R$ 5.643.

