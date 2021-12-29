IGP-M: rent inflation closes 2021 with a high of 17.78% | Economy

The General Price Index – Market (IGP-M) was 0.87% in December, informed this Wednesday (29) the Getulio Vargas Foundation. With that, the “rent inflation” closed 2021 up 17.78%.

In December 2020, the index had risen 0.96% and accumulated an increase of 23.14% last year. Despite decelerating in 2021, the IGP-M registered the second highest annual increase since 2002, only behind last year’s result. See graphic:

The IGP-M is known as ‘rent inflation’ because it serves as a parameter for the readjustment of various contracts, such as property leasing. In addition to the variation in consumer prices, the index also tracks the cost of primary products, raw materials, wholesale prices and construction inputs.

Since 2020, the index has risen well above the country’s official inflation, measured by the IPCA. The IBGE announced this week that the Extended National Consumer Price Index 15 (IPCA-15), which is a preview of the country’s official inflation, closed the year at 10.42%, the highest value since 2015.

Among the three components of the IGP-M, the greatest pressure in 2021 was observed in producer prices, which accumulated an increase of 20.57% in the year, with emphasis on raw materials, commodities and industrial products.

“Sugarcane prices advanced 57.13% in the year, while the price of coffee rose 152.35% in the same period”, highlighted André Braz, Coordinator of the Price Indices.

In December, the main upward pressures came from cattle prices (11.69%), reflecting domestic demand and the resumption of exports, and the acceleration in prices of crops affected by frost and drought, such as coffee (12.52% ) and sugar cane (2.83%).

THE Broad Producer Price Index (IPA) , which has a 60% weight in the composition of the IGP-M, rose 0.95% in December, accumulating an increase of 20.57% in 2021; the greatest pressures in the year came from intermediate goods (38.37%), industrial products (22.22%) and agricultural products (16.65%);

, which has a 60% weight in the composition of the IGP-M, rose 0.95% in December, accumulating an increase of 20.57% in 2021; the greatest pressures in the year came from intermediate goods (38.37%), industrial products (22.22%) and agricultural products (16.65%); THE Consumer Price Index (CPI) , with a weight of 30% in the IGP-M, changed by 0.84% ​​in December, ending the year at a high of 9.32%; the greatest pressure came from the transport group (18.84%) amidst the surge in fuels;

, with a weight of 30% in the IGP-M, changed by 0.84% ​​in December, ending the year at a high of 9.32%; the greatest pressure came from the transport group (18.84%) amidst the surge in fuels; THE National Construction Cost Index (INCC) , with a weight of 10% in the IGP-M, stood at 0.30% in December, and ended 2021 with an increase of 14.03%; the biggest increase in the year was in the costs of materials, equipment and services (21.45%).

THE result of the IGP-M in the year was above expectations. The median of estimates from 23 consulting firms and financial institutions consulted by Valor Data was that the index would accumulate an increase of 17.57%, with a range of projections from 17% to 17.82%.

The rise in the IGP-M directly affects families who live on rent. But real estate analysts say there is always room to renegotiate a smaller increase in contract value given the current economic climate.

Compare your rent with that of neighboring properties.

Gather documents that prove your income adjustment for the period.

Reinforce that you are a good payer and take care of the property.

If you have the conditions, check if you can generate discounts for early payment.

Introduce other indexes to readjust the rent to the owner, such as the IPCA.

Suggest a fair rental amount that doesn’t overly compromise your income.

Show how you plan to pay the proposed rent on time for at least a year.