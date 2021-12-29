In addition to Jesus, Atlético-MG has a Brazilian as an option for a vacancy in Cuca

Credit: Disclosure/Athletic

Despite the titles of the Copa do Brasil and Brasileirão in 2021, Cuca will not follow the technical command of Atlético-MG next season. The coach alleged family problems to terminate the contract that lasted until the end of 2022.

Therefore, Galo is again in the ball market looking for a new coach and Jorge Jesus, fired today (28) at Benfica, is the main target.

However, according to the “ge”, Atlético-MG also has a plan B if the Portuguese does not accept the offer to return to Brazil: Odair Hellmann, formerly of Fluminense and Internacional and who currently commands Al-Wasl, from the United Arab Emirates United States, and has a contract until 2023.

According to Rádio Itatiaia, another name on Galo’s radar is Argentine Eduardo Coudet, who is the current coach of Celta de Vigo, from Spain, and recently extended the contract until 2024.

The two names, both Odair and Coudet, were brought by football director Rodrigo Caetano, who did good work with both at Internacional.

