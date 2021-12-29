In anticipation of being announced at Flamengo, Paulo Sousa will have to show up right away

Paulo Sousa still resolves the last bureaucratic issues before being defined as coach of the Flamengo. However, while the red-black board hopes to make it official this Wednesday (29), the Portuguese is already aware of how much he will need to give quick answers to the Nation.

The “shadow” of Jorge Jesus, who left Benfica last Tuesday (28), was closer to Paulo Sousa due to events in recent hours. With this, the Portuguese who was in command of Poland will soon have to settle in Brazilian territory. With Flamengo avid for titles and for showing his good football, Paulo will face even more pressure.

The coach does not have much attention in the media abroad. In addition to never having commanded a Portuguese team, his successful jobs were at Videoton, in Hungary (by winning two Super Cups and a League Cup).

In the 2013-2014 season, the coach won a league with a traditional team for the first time. By venturing into the Israeli Championship, the coach had a strong campaign at Maccabi Tel Aviv. In the following season, he was champion of the Swiss Super League.

In other European clubs, such as QPR, Swansea City, Leicester and Bordeaux, it did not have significant campaigns. However, at Fiorentina, there was another good moment in a prominent scenario in Europe. It fell to Paulo Sousa to lead Viola to the Europa League.

With a good performance in the last matches in charge of the Polish national team, Paulo Sousa will now have another moment to gain the projection he didn’t have as a coach in Portugal. In a Flamengo surrounded by stars and which, in recent years, has piled up three carioca titles, two Brazilians, one Libertadores, one Recopa Sudamericana and a Supercopa, he will have time to plan his squad.

The Portuguese must land on the 6th in Rio de Janeiro. Until then, there is much to plan with Flamengo’s board and roll up our sleeves in search of a 2022 with good news.