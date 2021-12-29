In her pajamas, Juliette appears on the web beside her mother and reveals that she has the flu: ”Caught me”

Ex-BBB and lawyer Juliette, BBB21 champion, appears on the web in her pajamas beside her mother and says she has the flu

Looks like Juliette (31) also did not escape the flu outbreak.

This Tuesday, the 28th, the champion of this year’s edition of Big Brother Brasil appeared having breakfast with her mother, Miss Fatima, and told that she has the flu.

In Stories on her Instagram, the lawyer from Paraíba appeared in her pajamas while publishing a video talking about her health.

“Yeah, my people, it seems that the flu got me, but I’m going to get her, I’m going to get her, right mother? What am I going to do with the flu?”, she questioned. “I’ll take medicine”, said the singer, who released her first EP this year.

Dona Fátima highlighted the importance of staying away from other people so as not to transmit the virus. “I’ll get better”, assured Juliette.

Juliette reaches 33 million followers mark

On Monday the 27th, Juliette reached the mark of 33 million followers on Instagram! The muse, who was successful and left the BBB with 24 million fans on the social network, celebrated her achievement on the web: “33 million. This path is happier because I have you”, said the makeup artist.

