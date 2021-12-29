In homage to Maradona, Zico’s game brings together Scarpa, Zé Roberto, Grafite and Aloísio Chulapa

In the traditional game of the Stars of Zico, the team of the Football Stars (white) defeated the team of the host’s friends (red) by the score of 3 to 2, at Estádio Luso-Brasileiro. The match featured a tribute to Maradona and brought together players like Gustavo Scarpa, from Palmeiras, and former athletes like Zé Roberto, Grafite and Aloísio Chulapa.

The event’s main star, Zico was short on the field and was substituted just six minutes into the first stage. Flamengo’s idol has been recovering from hip surgery and hasn’t had the physical conditions to continue in the game.

“Unfortunately there was no possibility for me to play, because when you lose balance and the ability to walk, it’s very difficult to participate in any sport activity. So I’m on a strong physiotherapy regimen to try to lead a normal life,” Zico told SportTV.

Following the match, the Amigos do Zico team opened the scoring with Athirson. However, the Soccer Stars reacted and turned around with goals from Grafite, Jonas, who had the participation of Scarpa, and Ramon.

At halftime, the event paid tribute to Diego Maradona and other sports figures who have passed away in recent years. On a screen in the stadium, images of the Argentine idol and the other honorees were presented.

In the second stage, the red team did another one with Zé Roberto Oliveira, former Inter midfielder, and gave the final numbers to the game.

