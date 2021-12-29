In the rush! Giant bird is almost run over when crossing road – News

Abhishek Pratap 3 hours ago News Comments Off on In the rush! Giant bird is almost run over when crossing road – News 6 Views

An emu, considered the second largest bird on the planet, nearly ended up being run over by a motorbike traveling along an inhospitable road in southern Australia. The collision would probably not just be tragic for the animal, given its size and the speed at which it crossed the track.

The breathtaking snapshot, captured by the vehicle’s on-board camera, was recently posted on YouTube:

“Australian Obstacles to Walking the Outback,” reads the caption in the video description, referring to the country’s wide, arid and unpopulated areas of Oceania.

Despite the unexpected appearance, the rider apparently kept his cool at the handlebars and continued on.

According to the Daily Mail tab, which also shared the above content, an emu can reach up to 50 km/h during the race.

Worth the click: Python bite severs artery in snake catcher pulse

The bird, which is second only in size to the ostrich, can be found throughout most of the Australian territory, with less predominance in the far north of the country.

Despite the collision, fortunately, it did not occur, netizens were impressed with the register in the comments of the post.

“That one was close”, evaluated one user. “Freedom, freedom, freedom,” joked a second.

The cyclist next crashed on the asphalt when he collided with a stray deer. Check it out below!

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Biodiversity: the curious case of the ‘extinct’ fish that returned to the wild | Environment

“It’s just a small fish, without many colors and doesn’t arouse much interest in terms …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved