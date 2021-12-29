In two weeks, Unimed Fortaleza has a 543% increase in patients with flu syndrome

The Unimed Fortaleza network registered, in two weeks, an increase of 543% of patients with flu-like illnesses being treated at the network’s units. The average number of consultations went from 60 patients to 386, recorded this Monday, 27. The information was released by the president of Unimed Fortaleza, the otolaryngologist Elias Leite, through a video published on their social networks this Tuesday, 28 : “In the last two weeks there has been a very large increase in the number of patients with the flu syndrome”.

In general service in the network, the manager informed that the daily average was also high. Two weeks ago, the Unimed system registered 300 patients being treated and, yesterday, the number registered was 610 people, which caused delay, overcrowding and discomfort for those waiting for care, as Elias explained, noting that the emergencies are “overcrowded” .

Due to the high demand in the health network in recent weeks, the president of Unimed Fortaleza explains that some actions are being taken from this Tuesday, 28th. We are increasing the number of doctors. Two weeks ago, we had two doctors treating respiratory syndromes, today we are going to have eight or ten, depending on the scale”, he said.

In addition, Elias took stock of the Covid-19 cases on the network. Currently, the Unimed Fortaleza system has 18 patients hospitalized with Covid-19, four of them in Intensive Care Units (ICU), which, according to the network’s president, the number has remained that way for more than three months.

Ceará is experiencing an epidemic of flu syndromes, with an increased demand for medical care. The state has at least 242 registered cases of Influenza A, of which 58 are of the H3N2 subtype. Of the confirmed cases of Influenza A, 187 are from patients located in Fortaleza.

The data are from the IntegraSUS Viral Panel, platform of the State Health Department (Sesa), consolidated last Saturday, 25. Also according to monitoring, officially confirmed cases are distributed in 24 municipalities in Ceará.

