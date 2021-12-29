Increasing consumption of whole grains decreases risk of diabetes, says study – 12/29/2021

Encouraging people to consume more whole grains would reduce the incidence of type 2 diabetes and the costs associated with the disease, according to a study conducted by the University of Eastern Finland and the Finnish Institute for Health and Well-being. The results were published in the scientific journal Nutrients.

The researchers created an economic model of health from information collected from various national databases and scientific publications. The data made it possible to estimate the impacts of the change in food at the population level, with a focus on the Finns.

“Among the adult population of Finland, increased consumption of whole grains could reduce costs related to type 2 diabetes by between 286 and 989 million euros over the next 10 years, depending on the frequency of consumption”, the authors detail in the article.

action in the organism

Consuming whole foods interferes with diabetes control due to the action of these nutrients in the body, according to Marcella Garcez, nutritionist and director of the Brazilian Association of Nutrology (ABRAN).

By eating more whole grains, the body’s enzymes have a harder time breaking down carbohydrates (rice, pasta, bread) and turning them into glucose, or sugar. As a result, a smaller amount of sugar will be circulating in the blood, reducing the need for insulin – a hormone produced by the pancreas and responsible for metabolizing glucose into energy.

Type 2 diabetes is characterized by the body’s resistance to insulin. Thus, blood glucose (sugar in circulation) remains high, leading to complications. For example, the occurrence of cardiovascular diseases (such as acute myocardial infarction and cerebrovascular accident, or stroke), worsening wound healing, as well as damage to the retina and kidneys.

What are whole grains?

Whole grains are those grains that still have the three original parts: bran, endosperm and germ, no matter how much they have been ground, cracked or in the flake version. They are found in cereals, pulses and seeds. As examples:

Oats (flakes, bran);

Whole wheat;

Rye;

Barley;

Buckwheat;

Barley;

Chickpea;

Bean;

Lentil;

Corn;

Pea;

Quinoa;

Amaranth;

Millet.

“We have some grains that are easier to access and one of them is oats. It can be consumed in all forms, whether as thin, thick flakes or bran, and it also offers soluble fiber called beta glucan, which helps to increase insulin sensitivity”, he explains Angélica Grecco, member nutritionist of the Brazilian Society of Bariatric and Metabolic Surgery, and of the EndoVitta Institute.

How much should we consume?

In addition to lowering blood glucose levels, the consumption of whole grains helps control other diseases. Therefore, experts warn that consumption should be done regardless of whether the patient has diabetes or not. According to the Food Guide for Americans, released in 2020, the recommendation is three or more servings a day.