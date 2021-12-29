The credit card without an annuity, or with an annuity of small value, can be of great value for you to centralize your expenses within a personal financial planning.

Insert the zero or reduced annual fee credit card into your finance plan

In addition, the credit card in the current financial market makes it possible for the customer to obtain several gains through credit programs cashback. Therefore, it is important to know the options and analyze the feasibility of each available option.

Trigger

Trigg is a credit card that has grown in recent times. According to official information from fintech, its cashback program is quite extensive, as the more the customer uses the card, the more cashback they receive.

In addition, the Trigg card can be adapted to your desire in terms of its appearance, as you choose the card color and style, which is an important point of innovation for the company.

Although this credit card option is not without annual fee, it has a low cost, considering the feasibility of cashback, as you pay around R$ 10.90 per month. Therefore, this option may be viable to centralize your costs.

Iti credit card from Itaú

The big banks also adapted so that they could offer a credit card with no annual fee or with low fees to their customer.

Itaú, for example, allows you to obtain a credit card without an annual fee with all the benefits of Itaú. For example, the credit card Iti from Itaú can be requested by the application and has no annual fee. Furthermore, it is eligible for cashback programs and has a pre-approved limit.

Thus, you can control everything through the application, the same way with fintechs. Therefore, it may be very useful to analyze this option, as it is an important adaptability of the financial market to the current cash flow.

Nubank

The best known fintech in Brazil, Nubank offers its credit card option without annual fee, which is already a well-known option.

In addition, Nubank also offers the credit card Ultraviolet, which is a new product of the company and has an annuity. However, there are some situations in which the customer can obtain a fee waiver. Therefore, it may be feasible to directly check the institution’s official website so that you can get more details about the requirements for exemption of the new fintech card.

Certainly the credit card without annuity can be important, or even the option with the reduced annuity, due to the benefit that you can get through cashback. Therefore, it is worth analyzing and inserting the credit card in your routine, centralizing your expenses within a financial planning.