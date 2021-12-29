Intel Core i3-12100 and i3-12300 have leaked results and show great performance

Intel Core i5-12400 processor Alder Lake also appears in the graphics, with high performance in games

The first Benchmark results for the new Intel Alder Lake Core i3-12100 and i3-12300 processors began to surface on the internet. According to a review posted on the ChipHell forums, even though they are quad-core CPUs (4 P-Cores Golden Cove with Hyper Threading), they manage to outperform previous generation six-core Intel chips.

According to the user Enthusiastic Citizen, responsible for the publication, the Intel chip test platform consists of a Windows 10 machine (version 21H2), ASRock Z690 Phantom Gaming 4 motherboard and ASRock Radeon RX 6800 XT Taichi video card.

Other components used include an Antec HCG-X1000 power supply and RAM Apacer NOX DDR4 4266MHz (8 GB x 2) Samsung B-die, clocked down to 3600 MHz.

An important point is that the chips used are Qualification Samples, indicating that they must have a performance very close to the chips that will hit the market. The apps used for the benchmarks were primarily the Cinebench R20, Cinebench R23, CPU-Z Bench, AIDA64 and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO). Check the results:



As seen in the graphics, the new 12100 and 12300 input chips stand out mainly in single-core performance (with 687 and 702.5 points respectively) and in games, hitting over 360 FPS in CS:GO running at 1080p.

i5-12400 also appears in tests

In addition to the i3-12100 and i13-12300 entry models, some performance graphics were also published including the hexa-core model Intel Core i5-12400, which should be the cheapest in the middle segment of the Alder Lake generation. Check out some of the results in the charts below:



According to sources heard, the Intel Core i5-12400 can hit the market in two variants. The version tested here was the one known as “H0”, composed exclusively of performance cores, also called Golden Cove or P-Cores. By excluding the E-Cores (efficiency cores), Intel would supposedly be achieving lower temperatures and energy consumption.

The reviewer also stated that the 12400 must directly compete with AMD’s Ryzen 5 5600G and 5600X models, the latter may offer more performance in some games, but not necessarily in synthetic performance tests.

The series chips Alder Lake-S is expected to be unveiled in early January during CES 2022, bringing more options to the entry-level and mid-range segment, accompanied by the B660 and H610 chipsets.

CES is considered the world’s largest technology fair. The event takes place annually in Las Vegas. The 2022 edition is scheduled to start on January 3rd. We at Adrenaline will be there to bring you all the details!

Intel and AMD Announce Conference Dates at CES 2022

Event that takes place in January 2022 will have full coverage by Adrenaline



Via: VideoCardz Source: ChipHell