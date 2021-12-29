Inter advances through Wesley Moraes and wants to give Medina an aggressive team

Internacional advanced in the negotiation for the hiring of center forward Wesley Moraes, from Aston Villa, from England. After terminating with Club Brugge, from Belgium, the player is seen as an important target to add strength to the offensive system of Alexander Medina’s team. The objective of the Colorado direction is to win the dispute with São Paulo and confirm the player’s arrival on a one-year loan.

Aged 25, Wesley has played for Brugge, Slovak football and Aston Villa, a club with which he has a relationship until 2025. UOL Sport, Inter’s offer is a one-year loan without a purchase clause, the same model offered by São Paulo.

The natural barriers of a negotiation of this size have already been overcome. The athlete’s cost would fit on Colorado’s payroll, which gained relief with the departures of Saravia, Guerrero, Marcelo Lomba and Lucas Ribeiro.

To overcome the Tricolor and persuade the attacker, the bet is on the game model of the coach hired to command the team. The Uruguayan Alexander ‘Cacique’ Medina bets on a vertical, offensive style, which prioritizes pressure and aggressiveness. Such traits leave attackers constantly with completion opportunities, a player’s specialty.

The goal is to make even more arrivals for the offensive sector. To supply Wesley, the red direction foresees adding up to two players who act on the sides.

“The coach’s way of playing, combines the way of playing with our squad and the projection that we do. Among the gaps in the squad, the attack from the edge is one of them. If there is an opportunity, we will play more than one piece in this position” , said football executive Paulo Bracks.

“He is a coach who is characterized by strength. Winning duels. Aggression. Intensity,” he added.

São Paulo, in turn, has two trump cards. The first is Rogério Ceni, who got in touch with Wesley to reinforce his desire to have him. The second is the showcase for football in São Paulo. With an eye on being remembered again by Tite in the Brazilian team, the striker would naturally be under more spotlight playing at Morumbi than at Beira-Rio.

Also according to the report’s investigation, the answer should not be late. The player’s fatigue in partnership with the club that holds his rights should define the athlete’s future by the end of this week.