Inter remains interested in Marinho and seeks to close a deal with Santos

Inter did not give up on the signing of attacking midfielder Marinho, 31, whose rights belong to Santos. While accelerating the reinforcement process, Colorado can use an old debt from the São Paulo club to deduct part of the value.

According to the UOL Sport, there is no set amount to complete the deal. It is also possible to include an athlete, either on loan or permanently, to confirm the agreement. Marcos Guilherme, loaned to Alvinegro until June, could also be involved. As he has a contract with Inter only until December 2022, Santos would not be satisfied with this release alone.

Santos’ debt with Inter still refers to Eduardo Sasha’s negotiation. The amount is close to R$ 5 million and is expected to be paid in installments over the next year.

The certainty at the moment is that the club from Rio Grande do Sul hopes to move towards more definitive terms by the end of this year. The sides of the attack are considered priority in the reformulation of the squad that will be commanded by Alexander Medina.

Marino, however, can go abroad. Also according to the report, the player prefers to work abroad and is waiting for an offer from the Arab market, more precisely from Dubai, in the Emirates. On the other hand, Inter is not willing to wait too long.

bad season

Marinho has played in 42 games since the Libertadores da América final against Palmeiras, with nine goals and four assists. The player — voted “King of America” ​​in the 2020 season — dropped in performance and suffered injuries.

This fluctuation, added to the fact that the contract ends in December 2022, make Santos consider a sale now. O Peixe, however, agrees with Marinho and prioritizes the outside world. President Andres Rueda has promised the attacker “help” if he paints a proposal from Dubai.

If offers from abroad do not appear, Santos will analyze the options in Brazil. Before Cuca left, Atlético-MG also showed interest. Peixe avoids reinforcing rivals in the country and promises a tough game for its “star”, as Rueda usually says.

The shirt 11 passed by the Beira-Rio club at the beginning of his career. In 2009, he was bought from Fluminense and had connection to Colorado until 2013. During this period, he played little and got loans in Caxias, Paraná, Goiás and Ituano.