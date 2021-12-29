Inter will play Copa São Paulo with Fernandão’s son and Amoroso’s son

Internacional made official, this afternoon (28), the squad that will participate in the Copa São Paulo. The last champion of the tournament, which did not have a edition in 2021 due to the covid-19 pandemic, Colorado will use the games as preparation for the Libertadores U-20. Among those available are players who had some prominence in the campaign for the title of the Brazilian Under-20, a group that rose from the under-17, as well as Enzo, son of Fernandão, and Matteo, son of Amoroso.

Enzo Bizzoto Costa is French, born when Fernandão was at the Olympique de Marseille. Aged 18, he is a member of Inter’s under-20 team but played little last season. Despite this, he has already participated in training with the main team. In September, he renewed his contract until the end of 2023. This will be his first Copa São Paulo. Like his father, one of the greatest idols in Inter’s history, who died in a helicopter accident in 2014, his position is a forward.

Matteo Amaral Amoroso dos Santos, also 18 years old and a striker, is the son of former player Amoroso, who has played for several clubs such as Corinthians, São Paulo, Borussia Dortmund, Milan and Flamengo, in addition to the Brazilian national team.

The group has a series of recently promoted athletes from the U-17 team, the category’s champion from Rio Grande do Sul. With them, the average age of the cast must be 18 years.

Among those available are players who stood out in winning the Brasileirão in the category, such as defender João Félix (who even played some games at the beginning of this year’s Gauchão representing the main), Estevão, Allison and Bernardo.

The Libertadores U-20 will be played in Ecuador between February 5th and 20th. Inter will participate in the tournament for the first time.

In the Copa São Paulo, Colorado debuts on January 4th, against São Raimundo-RR. Portuguesa and União Mogi are still in the group.

“It’s the beginning of a new era in the base with the exchange of the 2001 players’ crop for the 2004 players. Thus, we have the São Paulo Cup as a pre-season with short, medium and long term goals. We are working towards, at the end of 2022, new terms athletes moving up to the professional team. Meanwhile, we are also continuing to work on building the smaller categories,” said the base director, Gustavo Grossi, to the club’s official website.

Check out the Inter cast at Copinha

goalkeepers: João Vitor, Lucas Flores and Marcio Defendi;

Sides: Bernardo, Guilherme Varjão, Jonathan and Rangel;

defenders: João Pedro, Samuel, Lucas Ryan, Felipe, João Felix, Ryan and Tiago Guth;

midfielders: Lukayan, Lucas Farias, Bizescki, Tortello, Robert, Gustavo, Estêvão, Pedrinho and Allison;

attackers: Matteo, Jhonatan Kauan, Leonardo, Vitinho, Lucca, Adriel and Enzo.