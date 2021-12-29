Internet user lists how many times the presenter has been absent from the Meeting

Appointed as the owner of one of the best jobs in the country for having long vacations, Fátima Bernardes has a “tax” from her time off on Twitter. Mateus Ribeiro, since January 4, has been marking the occasions on which the holder of the Meeting is absent from Globo’s morning and counted how many vacation days she had throughout 2021.

The first post is dated January 4, when the presenter returned from surgery after discovering uterine cancer. In the first week of the year, Túlio Gadelha’s girlfriend didn’t make a program and amended the weekend. The next break took place only at Carnival, although it did not actually take place due to the restrictions imposed by the new coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19).

On February 15th, Fátima took time off, and amended with Carnival, staying 14 days off work, including 10 days without a program. On April 2, the Globo contractor managed to take a break on Good Friday to amend the weekend.

A new absence came only a month later, on the Corpus Christi holiday, on June 3rd. On the 7th of the same month, he returned after four days, two of which without making the Meeting. The vacation itself would come just over a month later.

The holidays of Fátima Bernardes

In July, Fátima took a vacation from the 15th of July and returned on the 3rd of August, leaving the program in the hands of substitutes for nine editions. There were, in all, 19 days of vacation. A few days later, the Meeting was not presented on August 4th due to the Olympics.

On August 17, Fatima became ill and was replaced. She returned on the 19th of the same month, missing two shows. On September 7th, he asked for another day off and was absent for two editions.

In October, new medical certificate. On the 11th, he announced that he would undergo shoulder surgery. He only returned on November 22, after watching 30 Encontros de casa. Fatima’s leave lasted 42 days without interruption.

So, in all, Fátima Bernardes took 33 days of vacation and real time off. The rest has been certified. Check the count: