investor posts video of cheering and praises: ‘Unbelievable’

Botafogo was mentioned for the 1st time – publicly – by American businessman John Textor, who is finalizing the purchase of part of the Rio club.

On Twitter, the investor released a video that shows a series of Botafogo fans singing and celebrating. In the publication’s caption, he was impressed with the party.

“Unbelievable! I love it… the fans of the [Crystal] Palace and Botafogo couldn’t be more similar!”, wrote Textor, who bought, in August, 18% of the shares of Crystal Palace, a team from the 1st division of the Premier League.

The publication, of course, went viral and excited the team’s fans. Even the comedian Marcelo Adnet, a fanatical fan of the club, joined the bandwagon. “We love you, Mr. Textor,” he wrote in English.

In his Twitter biography, by the way, the American has already classified himself as “Botafogo believer“, trying to demonstrate their loyalty and loyalty to the Brazilian club.

Who is John Textor?

American businessman John Textor is the investor who is finalizing, with XP Investimentos, the purchase of SAF (Sociedade Anônima do Futebol) from Botafogo. He must invest R$410 million in the Rio club.

Also in the football field, in addition to owning part of Crystal Palace, Textor is the creator and majority partner of the streaming service dedicated to the sport FuboTV, which broadcasts US professional league games in American football (NFL), basketball (NBA), baseball (MLB), ice hockey (NHL) and football (MLS).

In October 2020, during the share launch (IPO) on the New York Stock Exchange, this company was valued at US$ 8 billion (about R$ 45 billion at the current price).

Graduated in economics, the businessman made his fortune in the field of digital media and cinema, owning Digital, producer of special effects in films such as Titanic, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Black Widow and the Avengers – The Ultimatum, among others.

In addition, he is considered one of the pioneers of holograms and founder of Pulse Evolution Corporation, an industry leader responsible for holographic presentations by Michael Jackson and Tupac.