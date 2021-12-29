IPVA will have an average adjustment of 22% in 2022 | National Newspaper

The drop in new car offers in Brazil made the used ones appreciate more than 20%. And how the VAT it is calculated based on the value of the vehicle, there is no way: it will be much more expensive in 2022.

Confectioner Juliana Roberta Feitosa da Silva and her husband wanted a brand new car and were in no hurry. They planned and formed a consortium. But in 2020, the plans changed as soon as they knew they would have a child.

“We decided to cancel the consortium and buy a used one for emergency use”, recalls Juliana.

The car was already licensed and insured. In 2021, the car became more expensive. The scare started with the renewal of insurance.

“It was even a scare. Because it usually lowers the value”, says the baker.

And car owners should prepare their pockets to spend more with the IPVA payment in January. With problems in the production of new cars, many people bought used cars and the price soared. In other words, he appreciated instead of devaluing himself. Then, as the tax is calculated on the current value of the vehicle, the IPVA account will also become more expensive.

To find out how much you will pay for VAT, see the value of your car in the Fipe table. Then multiply by the rate your state charges. It varies by region: the highest rate is 4%, charged in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro. The lowest 2% – charged in Acre, Tocantins, Espírito Santo and Santa Catarina.

Considering the used car of the same model as Juliana’s, in 2020 it was worth R$ 24,523. In 2021, it rose to BRL 30,511. The IPVA followed. Earlier this year, the value of the tax was R$ 980. Now in January it goes to R$ 1,220, an increase of R$ 239.

Economist at the Getúlio Vargas Foundation (FGV), Alberto Ajzental, says that, on average, the price of used cars rose 22% and the IPVA in 2022 will accompany this increase in the same proportion.

“What we’re used to is that you took the car out of the dealership and, year after year, it loses its value. This is natural. What is unnatural is for you to imagine that used ones are more expensive after 12 months”, highlights Ajzental.

Paying in cash is worth it, of course. But not everyone is going to make it. Juliana planned.