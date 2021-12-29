“Is willing”; Ronaldo wants to take an important part from Corinthians and his name is exposed to the fans

Cruzeiro is looking for a new coach after the resignation of Vanderlei Luxemburgo, who left the club last Tuesday (28)

With the resignation of Vanderlei Luxembourg, Cruzeiro is looking for a new coach. Ronaldo and his peers decided that the commander could not continue in Raposa with the high monthly salaries. The idea is to cut expenses throughout the football portfolio and the coach ended up joining that list. The decision was announced last Tuesday (28).

As for the new commander, names are being analyzed and none of the possibilities are ruled out. This Wednesday (29), journalist Chico Lang reported on his Twitter that Ronaldo Phenomenon is delighted with Sylvinho and can try to get him out of Corinthians. The commander is still questioned by the sides of Parque São Jorge.

“Miracles happen and it’s not that the Phenomenon Ronaldo wants Sylvinho as a coach. Look, how wonderful… if Ronaldo achieves this feat, he will be even more of a phenomenon. Because here among us, driving Cruzeiro in the Second Division is ideal for Sylvinho. There, yes, he will be able to gain weight, he will be able to gain experience (…)”, reported.

The commentator continued talking about the subject: “(…) There is the support of Ronaldo Fenômeno and I think it is the right club for him to manage. He has no ability to direct Corinthians. (…) So, Sylvinho going to Cruzeiro is Romeo and Juliet. Born for each other. Then he will be able to be Sylvinho. The scholar… (…)“, added.