ITA signs an agreement with Procon-SP to reimburse passengers

ITA, an airline of the Itapemirim group, signed on Tuesday, 28, an agreement with Procon-SP, committing to provide assistance and fully reimburse all passengers affected by the suspension of its services who file a complaint on the Procon website -SP. Failure to comply with the term entails a fine of R$ 5 million for the company.

According to Procon-SP, in the term signed by the company, ITA is obliged to fully reimburse all consumers who file a complaint on its website. The company must also file a refund request with the financial institution responsible for the customer’s card within a maximum period of ten days.







Itapemirim Group aircraft; ITA’s first flight was carried out on July 1st and in August there were already complaints from employees Photo: State

In the agreement, the company also undertakes to transport affected consumers to the city where they reside, primarily by air, and may, in case of unavailability of a seat, provide another means of transport. The company must also pay for accommodation, food and transport expenses. “In case the transport is carried out by road, the company undertakes to fully refund the air ticket”, emphasizes Procon.

The term also provides that ITA will provide a 24-hour service channel, by telephone, with Procon-SP and other State Procons units, in addition to strengthening its customer service channels, including face-to-face service to be carried out at the counters from the airports of Guarulhos and Congonhas, in São Paulo.

As the Estadão/Broadcast, on December 17, close to the year-end holidays, the company took its consumers by surprise by suspending its operations. The disruption eventually resulted in an unrestrained search for flights on other airlines, with passengers paying dearly for sections with multiple connections.

According to the executive director of Procon-SP, Fernando Capez, the agreement “is important to ensure reimbursement to consumers, but it does not exempt ITA from any administrative or judicial responsibility due to the suspension of the company’s operations”. The director also adds that it is important for the consumer who wants a refund to register the claim on the Procon-SP website.