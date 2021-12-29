Itapemirim informs that it will send three planes abroad for ‘maintenance’





In an internal communication to its employees, Itapemirim Transportes Aéreos informed that it is reducing its fleet from seven to four aircraft at this time, with three Airbus A320s being shipped abroad. Aircraft registrations were not disclosed and the alleged reason is the need for “preventive maintenance abroad”.

In the same letter, the company confirms that, so far, it has processed 29,483 refunds, while it has relocated to other airlines only 351 passengers, injured by flight cancellations.

SALARY – Informing that it is going through the “most critical moment in the business”, the company confirms to employees that it still does not have a scheduled date for the regularization of payments of late salaries and benefits. The previous forecast was to regularize until December 17th, the same date on which it completely suspended its flights.



