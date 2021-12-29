Jada Pinkett Smith Celebrates Baldness Caused by Autoimmune Disease: ‘I Can Only Laugh’ – Monet

+



Actress Jada Pinkett Smith in a video clip celebrating her baldness (Photo: Instagram)

Actress Jada Pinkett Smith celebrated her baldness in an Instagram video talking about her diagnosis of alopecia, an autoimmune disease that results in the loss of hair in various parts of the body. Now 50, actor Will Smith’s wife joked about her relationship with the disease and said she plans to wear some jewelry on parts of her hairless scalp.

“It’s gotten to the point where I can only laugh,” says the ‘Matrix’ franchise star at the beginning of her video (watch at end of text). “You know that I have been dealing with alopecia and, out of nowhere, one day, this flaw appeared here. Just look, look here. It came out of nowhere and it’s going to be a little harder to hide, so I thought I’d better show it to you so there’s no doubt about it.”

Jada Pinkett Smith steals the show at the premiere of The Matrix 4 (2021) (Photo: Getty Images)

“Wants to know? Mommy here is going to put some diamonds around here. I’m going to make a little wreath for myself, that’s what Mom is going to do,” said Jada through giggles.

Jada also joked in the video caption: “Mom’s here to show off my scalp so no one thinks I’ve had brain surgery or anything like that. Me and my alopecia will be friends… period!”.

Actor Will Smith and his wife, actress Jada Pinkett Smith (Photo: Getty Images)

Jada has two children with Will Smith, Jaden (23 years old) and Willow (21 years old). She has the series ‘Gotham’ under her belt and has recently been working as a presenter on the talk show ‘The Red Table Talk’ with her daughter and mother.

More recently, Jada returned to the character Niobe in ‘Matrix Resurrections’ (2021), after playing her for the first time in ‘Matrix Reloaded’ (2003) and ‘Matrix Revolutions’ (2003). Watch the video in which the actress talks about her alopecia below: