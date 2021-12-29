James Webb Telescope will be able to (almost) see the beginning of the Universe

On the morning of the 25th, the successful launch of the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) marked the beginning of one of NASA’s most anticipated missions in decades. Considered the successor to the Hubble Space Telescope, launched in 1990, the JWST promises to transform the way we study the Universe.

James Webb will be able to detect infrared radiation that has traveled in space for 13.6 billion light years. Thus, it will be able to investigate events that happened right after the Big Bang, around 13.8 billion years ago – observing what some of the first galaxies and stars were like.

With the telescope, scientists intend to study how galaxies and planetary systems formed and evolved. He will also be able to observe black holes, supernovae and all sorts of distant cosmic objects. Thomas Zurbuchen of NASA’s Directorate of Science Missions doesn’t rule out the possibility of encountering unexpected events and objects. “Without a doubt, we will see surprises… the kind we can only dream of now”, affirmed to the website The Verge.

The James Webb took off aboard a European Space Agency (ESA) Ariane 5 rocket from a space base in French Guiana. With a main mirror 6.5 meters in diameter, it is the largest telescope ever launched into space – and too big to fit in a rocket. Therefore, it travels doubled into space and slowly unfolds until it reaches its final configuration, when it is 1.5 million kilometers from us.

There are several steps ahead. For now, the telescope has activated its solar panel to obtain energy from the Sun and is connecting the antenna to communicate with the Earth. It is possible to follow the progress of the stages and the trajectory of the telescope in a tracking that NASA makes available on this link.

After these automatic procedures will come others controlled by scientists on Earth, such as structures that will configure the telescope’s operation. A kind of shield will also be implanted around the JWST, which will act as a sunscreen and will allow the telescope not to overheat.

Made up of 18 hexagonal mirrors that resemble a beehive, the primary mirror will be one of the last parts of the telescope to settle into space. Then, in about a month, the JWST will fire its thrusters and place itself in its final orbit.

As Hubble orbits Earth, James Webb will orbit the Sun. It will travel 1.5 million kilometers until reaching the so-called second Lagrangian point or L2. This is one of five spatial points defined by Italian mathematician Joseph-Louis de Lagrange as gravitational intersections.

It works like this: at L2, for example, the gravitational forces of the Earth and the Sun cancel each other out, so an object can be “parked” and remain there without much effort. This is the case with NASA’s WMAP space probe, and it will also be the case with James Webb.

When the JWST reaches this point, it will be aligned with the Earth as it moves around the Sun – as you can see in the video below. Thus, the telescope’s solar shield will be able to block light and heat from both the Sun and the Earth and Moon.

James Webb was conceived in 1996 and has since received an investment of approximately $10 billion. It will remain in orbit at point L2 until the end of its activities, five or ten years from now, when it will run out of fuel.