Japan Researcher Creates Food-flavored TV; understand

There are technologies that are being developed that we cannot even understand how they can be created. One of them looks like something out of science fiction movies: a Japanese researcher had the feat of developing a TV prototype that gives off the flavor of the food.

Professor Homei Miyashita works at Meiji University in Tokyo, Japan, and developed the prototype. It consists in making the flavors feel through a “lick” on the TV screen.

The technology called Taste The TV (TTTV) is formed by 10 tubes that have flavor properties such as bitter, sweet and sour. When combined, they form the desired flavor. The screen is made with a hygienic film and, thus, can be tasted by the viewer.

Among the main uses, according to the professor, is the possibility of remote classes for cooks. He also explains that, through this technology, it is possible to make people have a direct contact with the outside world and feel the knowledge, for example, of food prepared on the other side of the world.

According to the researcher, someone can have different flavor experiences, even from a restaurant located elsewhere on the planet. Research that unites technology and flavor is not limited to this TV, but has even developed forks that make food tastier.

In a demonstration for a local TV, a young student placed an order for chocolate and, after two tries, the screen presents an image of the food and flavor jets are launched on the screen, triggering the taste.