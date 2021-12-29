Jesus fired. Athletic offers money. Flamengo, the heart. Portuguese is between the two – Prism

Business owners, former athletes and even four players from the same team. The sports world lamented the death of important characters in 2021. Victims of natural death or even as a result of Covid-19, the names gathered in this retrospective marked the year Assembly/R7AFP/EFE/Estadão Content/Reuters

Frank Williams

Name that is confused with the history of motorsport, Frank Williams died on November 28, aged 79. Owner of the surname of one of the most famous teams in Formula 1, he has not been to the races for a while and, more recently, he has seen the family lose control of the actions. Guillaume Baptiste/AFP – 05.04.2008.2021

Milton da Silva

Ayrton Senna’s father, Milton da Silva, died on October 27, aged 94, of natural causes. Miltão, as he was affectionately called, was also the father of Viviane and Leonardo, both (as well as Ayrton) born out of his marriage to Neyde Joana Senna, now 85 years old. He and Neyde are grandparents of businesswoman Bianca and pilot Bruno Senna Reproduction/Facebook/@ayrtonsenna

Miguel de Oliveira

Miguel de Oliveira, world Boxing Council light middleweight champion in 1975, died on October 15 in São Paulo. THE former boxer was 74 years old and had pancreatic cancer, a disease diagnosed three months ago and which led to hospitalization and treatment Disclosure

Agnes Jebet Tirop

The Kenya Athletics Federation confirmed on October 13 the death of Agnes Jebet Tirop, fourth place in the 5,000m at the Tokyo Olympics and world record holder in the 10,000m. THE athlete was found dead, at home, with signs of stabbing. Investigations still point to the husband as the main suspect in the murder. Disclosure/Instagram/@agnestirop

Jacques Roger

The Belgian Jacques Rogge, former president of the IOC (International Olympic Committee), he died on August 29, aged 79. Rogge, who succeeded Spaniard Juan Antonio Samaranch in 2001, was the eighth president of the IOC and remained in office until 2013, when he passed the baton to German Thomas Bach and became honorary president FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP – 09.04.2013

Gerd Müller

The world of football said goodbye to one of the biggest names the sport has known in the 20th century. Gerd Müller, historic striker for Bayern Munich and the German national team, died on 15 August. The former player suffered from Alzheimer’s in the last years of his life reproduction

Carlos Reutemann

The senator and former Argentine pilot Carlos Alberto Reutemann died on July 7, aged 79, in a hospital in the province of Santa Fé, due to complications suffered in the digestive system. He was a Formula 1 driver for the Brabham, Ferrari, Lotus and Williams teams. In 1981, he was world runner-up, just one point behind Nelson Piquet EFE/ Jorge Aloy/Archivo

Luiz Alberto

One of the greatest athletics coaches in Brazil and in the world, who guided athletes who won several medals in the Olympics, Worlds and Pan American Games, among other international and national competitions, Luiz Alberto de Oliveira (in the center, in the photo) died on June 30 in Doha, Qatar, where he was working. He was hospitalized, treating kidney problems, and had a cardiac arrest Disclosure

Abdallah Haroun

the sprinter Abdallah Haroun, 24, died on June 26 after being in a car accident.. The young man was one of Qatar’s main hopes in the fight for a medal in Tokyo 2020 Jewel Samad/AFP – 08.08.2017

Januário de Oliveira

the ex-narrator Januário de Oliveira died on May 31, in Natal (RN), aged 81. He suffered from complications from diabetes and had been hospitalized for 11 days because of pneumonia. With his remarkable voice, Januário made history on radio and television in the 1980s and 1990s. At that time, he gained enormous notoriety by narrating football team matches in Rio Reproduction/Facebook/@JanuárioDeOliveira

André Ribeiro

Motorsport fans were surprised by the news of the death of former Brazilian driver André Ribeiro, who stood out in Formula Indy, victim of bowel cancer, aged 55. he died on may 23 Playback/YouTube

Rildo

Rildo Costa Menezes, former Santos full-back, died at 79 years old, on May 17, in Los Angeles, United States, where he resided since 1977. The former–The player played a prominent role in the Vila Belmiro team between 1967 and 1972. In 1966, when he was playing for Botafogo, he competed in the World Cup in England for the Brazilian team State Agency/04-06-1962

Max Mosley

Former head of the Formula 1 governing body, Max Mosley died at age 81, after suffering from cancer on May 24th. Leader of the British fascist movement in the 1930s, Mosley was a race driver, team owner and lawyer before becoming president of the FIA ​​(International Automobile Federation) in 1993 Reuters

Fernando Caetano

Journalist with a background at Fox Sports and ESPN, Fernando Caetano died on May 9, at age 50. He suffered from heart problems and had been hospitalized about 15 days earlier for a heart attack Reproduction/Instagram

Ruth de Souza

On April 13, Brazilian sport lost another great figure, a victim of Covid-19. Ruth Roberta de Souza, world champion in women’s basketball in 1994, died at 6:30 am, aged 52, in her hometown of Três Lagoas (MS). After spending a month in hospital and even showing improvements, she did not resist. The news was confirmed by the CBB (Brazilian Basketball Confederation) and by the family, through a niece who had been updating Ruth’s social networks with information about her health status Disclosure/CBB

Roseli Aparecida Machado

São Silvestre champion in 1996 and Brazilian representative at the Atlanta Olympic Games in the same year, Roseli Aparecida Machado, 52 years old, died on April 8, in Curitiba, victim of consequences of Covid-19. The death of the former athlete, who had been intubated for two weeks in a hospital in the capital of Paraná, was confirmed by the CBAt (Brazilian Athletics Confederation) in a note Evelson De Freitas/Folhapress

Paulo Stein

Journalist and narrator Paulo Stein died on March 27, aged 73, a victim of Covid-19. Stein was admitted to a hospital in the port area of ​​Rio de Janeiro and had been diagnosed with respiratory syndrome due to complications from the disease. He left his wife, Vivianne, and a daughter reproduction

Gilmar Fubá

One of the great names at Corinthians in the 1990s, the ex-wheel Gilmar Fubá died on March 15. At 45, he had been battling bone marrow cancer for a few years, and he couldn’t resist Reproduction/facebook

José Augustine Becker

Father of goalkeepers Alisson, from Liverpool, and Muriel, from Fluminense, José Agostinho Becker was found dead after disappearing in a dam in the municipality of Lavras do Sul, 320 km from Porto Alegre. The city’s Fire Department confirmed that Becker’s body was found around 10:50 pm on Wednesday, February 25 by a friend and an employee of the family property. Reproduction/Instagram @alissonbecker

Leopold Luque

World champion with the Argentine national team in 1978, the former striker Leopoldo Luque died on February 15, aged 71, due to complications caused by Covid-19. Sources from the Cuyo Clinic, located in the province of Mendoza, confirmed the death due to the disease caused by the new coronavirus File/AFP

Lula Pereira

Died on February 7th the ex-player and ex-coach Lula Pereira, aged 64, victim of heart problems, because of a stroke he suffered in 2019. América-MG, the club in which Pereira won a Minas Gerais Championship, lamented the death of the former athlete. Lula was born in Olinda, Pernambuco, and began his career in Pernambuco football around 1970. The former defender collected passages for the biggest teams in the Northeast, such as Sport, Santa Cruz and Ceará Estadão Content – 10/26/1975

Santiago Morro Garcia

The Uruguayan player Santiago “Morro” García, forward of the Argentine team Godoy Cruz and with passage for the youth teams of his country, was found lifeless in his apartment in the city of Mendoza, informed the club and the press, on 6 February. The player had a discreet spell at Athletico Paranaense, between 2012 and 2013, with only 15 matches played and two goals Reproduction/Instagram

Palms Football and Regattas

A plane carrying the president of the Palmas Futebol e Regatas, Lucas Meira, and athletes Lucas Praxedes, Guilherme Noé, Ranule and Marcus Molinari had an accident around 8:15 am on January 24th. The manager and the athletes, who were going to Goiânia, where the club would face Vila Nova, the following day, in a match for the Copa Verde, died. The aircraft pilot, Commander Wagner, was also one of the victims of the plane crash. Reproduction/Instagram/Palms Football and Regattas

Adrian Campos

The former Formula 1 driver Adrian Campos died on January 27, aged 60. The Spaniard competed in 21 F-1 Grand Prix, between 1987 and 1988, running for the Minardi team, and later was the owner of his own team, Campos Meta, later renamed Hispania Racing Team (HRT) Disclosure/Racing Fields

braguinha

Antônio Carlos de Almeida Braga, known as Braguinha, was 94 years old and living in Portugal. The businessman in the financial sector, who died on January 12th, was also very connected to the sport and a personal friend of Ayrton Senna and Emerson Fittipaldi. He received the title of Grande Benemérito do Fluminense in 2013 Playback/CNseg

Brandãozinho

José Carlos Silveira Braga, better known as Brandãozinho, died at age 90, on January 5, in Araraquara, in the interior of São Paulo. The left wing was part of the squad of Palmeiras, champion of the Copa Rio in 1951, a tournament that for many is a club world championship, a seal that could have been given by FIFA, as had happened years ago, but withdrew after change of command, from Joseph Blatter to Gianni Infantino Disclosure/Palm Trees

Cleber Arado

Idol of Coritiba and also passing by Portuguesa, the player Cléber Arado died on the second day of 2021, aged 47, in Curitiba, victim of the new coronavirus. After 34 days in the ICU and a long series of health complications caused by the disease, the attacker died at the Rehabilitation Hospital. The team from Paraná declared an official three-day mourning for the loss Disclosure/Coritiba