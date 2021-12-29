John Madden, one of the greatest football legends, dies at 85 years of age

John Madden, one of the biggest names in NFL history, died this Tuesday (28), aged 85, according to an official statement from the league.

One of the biggest names in the history of NFL, John Madden passed away this Tuesday night (28). At 85, the Hall of Fame coach died “unexpectedly”, according to the league’s official statement.

“On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our condolences to Virginia, Mike, Joe and their families,” Commissioner Roger Goodell said in the document. “We all know him from the Oakland Raiders Hall of Fame coach and commentator who has worked for all the big networks, but most of all, he was a great husband, father and grandfather.”

“No one loved football more than Coach. He was football. He was an icon to me and millions more. There will never be another John Madden and we will be eternally indebted for all he has done for the sport and to transform the NFL in what it is today”.

getty

Madden was just 32 years old when Raiders’ then owner Al Davis hired him to coach in Oakland in 1969. Before leaving the sideline to take over the broadcast booths, John led Oakland to 103 wins, 32 losses, and 7 draws in the regular season and the 1977 Super Bowl win.

The Raiders have never had a negative campaign under Madden, reaching the playoffs 8 times and winning the division 7 times. In 2006, John was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

His general fame, however, came as a television analyst and, mainly, when he started to name the football game of EA Sports, the Madden NFL.