Jorge Jesus asked for an astronomical salary to settle with Flamengo

The presence of Marcos Braz and Bruno Spindel in Portugal did not materialize the return of Jorge Jesus to Flamengo. In Lisbon, the managers met with the coach, who expressed his demands to take over the team in 2022. According to journalist Jorge Nicola, the Portuguese revealed his intention to receive 6 million euros (BRL 38 million) per season at Rubro-Negro, something that would result in a monthly salary of R$ 3 million.

“A manager close to Jorge Jesus assured me that JJ asked for 6 million euros a season tax-free to become Flamengo’s coach”, said the communicator.

Even with the possible salary being discussed between the parties, Jorge Jesus irritated the board of Flamengo with his indecision. Without informing if he would, in fact, leave Benfica, the coach ended up being discarded by the Rio de Janeiro club, which opted for the arrival of Paulo Sousa, who had a totally opposite stance. Later, the ‘Mister’ left the Incarnates, but will not return to the former team.

“If Mister had told me: ‘Wait until the 30th’, I would have waited. But he didn’t say anything. He kept to himself and, when asked, he repeated that he depended on Benfica”, Braz told journalist Renato Maurício Prado.

Free on the market, Jorge Jesus has no impediments to define his next job. As Atlético-MG will not have Cuca in charge of the team next season, the Portuguese appears as an option to take on Galo, who has a cast full of stars and with the financial power to meet possible requests from the coach.

