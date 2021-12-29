Jorge Jesus was fired after discussion with Benfica idol, says newspaper – 12/29/2021

The end of Jorge Jesus’ spell at Benfica, announced yesterday (28), would be the result of a clash of personalities in the club’s dressing room. According to the Portuguese newspaper The ball, the coach had discussed the day before with midfielder Pizzi, idol of the crowd and leader of the locker room, which worsened the atmosphere with the squad and resulted in his resignation.

The interlude would last for several days. Jesus was suspended from the derby against Porto, last Thursday (23), but according to the newspaper The ball would have confronted Pizzi on Monday (27) claiming that the player insulted him after the defeat by 3-0 in the derby. The two argued before practice. Pizzi denied having offended the coach, but reiterated that Benfica’s performance was “disastrous” and ended up being sidelined.

The situation would have even involved Jesus’ technical assistants and motivated an intervention by Luisão, a former Brazilian defender who is now Benfica’s technical director. Second The ball, Jorge Jesus pushed Pizzi away in front of the entire squad and sent the other players to train on the field, but the players, dissatisfied, decided on their own to go to the locker room and suspend training.

The termination of Jesus and Benfica was signed yesterday morning, about 24 hours after the discussion with Pizzi, and since then the coach has been free on the market.

Jorge Jesus was and is a very well-regarded name at Flamengo, but the uncertainty about his future in recent weeks made the rubro-negro club look for alternatives and forward the hiring of also Portuguese Paulo Sousa. The announcement should take place as soon as the coach formalizes his departure from the Polish national team.