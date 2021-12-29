Jos Colagrossi analyzes Corinthians marketing in 2021 and talks about projects for 2022

Corinthians marketing appears as one of the club’s pillars for the year 2022. In this sense, José Colagrossi, Timão’s marketing superintendent, spoke about expectations for the coming year and also about what has already been accomplished in the area.

“In this first year, we implemented the vision of our president, Duilio Monteiro Alves, for our superintendence. Our commercial partnerships, including sponsorships and licensing, were restructured resulting in an unprecedented appreciation of the club’s properties. We brought in a very significant amount of new money in digital actions not associated with brand exposure on the club’s uniform“, commented Colagrossi in an interview with GE.

“We gained new sponsors for other sports, such as women’s football, basketball and futsal. We rebuilt the club’s communication, significantly increasing the engagement with our fans. There is still a lot to be done, but in this first year we have built the necessary foundations for further achievements in the remaining two years of our administration”, he added.

For the next season, the Parque São Jorge club foresees the collection of R$ 111 million with sponsorships. In addition, another anticipated way to earn revenue is to launch its own NFT (non-fungible token) platform.

“…The big news will happen in the second year of management when we will, for example, launch our own NFT platform, in addition to integrating the physical journey of our fans with the digital journey, creating an unprecedented experience that allows each fan to exercise their passion for Corinthians in many ways, at any time and place. This project, which is called ONE CORINTHIANS, will be one of the greatest legacies of the Duilio administration”, revealed the professional.

Another point addressed by Colagrossi was the importance of the partnerships achieved in 2021 for hiring reinforcements. The arrival of Paulinho, for example, was directly linked to the new partnership with Grupo Taunsa, which signed a contract with Corinthians until December 2023.

“Willian and Paulinho’s hiring were made possible by the new money coming from these new strategic commercial partnerships, and most likely would not materialize if the partnerships did not occur, since they were the ones that enabled the club to seek the resources foreseen and necessary for that”, he confirmed.

As previously mentioned, Timão has big plans for the Neo Química Arena in 2022. According to Colagrossi, in addition to its use in other areas, the stadium in Alvinegro is also already preparing to host musical shows.

“One of our president’s biggest priorities is to make Neo Química Arena the living center of Corinthians’ passion, a city with its own 24/7 life, regardless of football. We already have five new contracts signed with operations that will be implemented and announced very soon, in addition to other contracts that are under negotiation or in the final process of signing. Our goal is to double commercial revenue (without football) during our term,” he said.

“We are preparing a bold concert program for 2022 through strategic partnerships with top music producers in their areas. I can say that we will use different areas of Neo Química Arena for this purpose. We hope to be able to announce the first dates at the beginning of the year,” he concluded.

