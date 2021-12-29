Journalist evaluates hiring reinforcements from São Paulo and exposes an error in the strategy adopted by Muricy: “He’s failing at this”

The board of directors of São Paulo is looking for reinforcements for the squad aiming at the next season. The Tricolor Paulista has already hit the goalkeeper’s arrivals Jandrei, from the right-back Rafinha and the attacking midfielder Alisson, but is still looking for reinforcements for the offensive sector. But with a delicate financial situation, the club should not make large investments in medallions.

During the live of the São Paulo in the program ‘UOL Sport’ this Tuesday (28), with the latest news from the soccer market in the São Paulo team. the journalists Menon and Bruno Grossi commented on the team’s hiring and negotiations. For Menon, São Paulo makes a mistake in the strategy adopted in the signings.

“I don’t think São Paulo will have a big signing at the level of Willian, Róger Guedes or Renato Augusto. The Christmas present was Alisson. São Paulo is failing at this, in an impactful name. But in profile, I think it’s correct. The team needs players who are more dedicated on the field and are tougher, like Luciano“.

According Menon, the side Rafinha brings together qualities needed to change the profile of the cast: “Muricy’s definition is strange, wanting players who feel defeat. You need a player who wins the match. Feeling defeat is a cool thing, but the good thing is to win the game. In this concept of having athletes who look like fighters and who give a different status to the team, which is very accommodating and with athletes who are somewhat mentally weak, I really like Rafinha“, praised.

Menon approved the arrival of reinforcements from the Guild: “Despite having had a very bad championship at Grêmio, fighting even with the ball boy, if he comes and fights with players from the other team and even with his teammates asking for more effort, it will be good. He is a good player despite his 36 years. Alisson also fits into this, being a good player, brave. Within São Paulo, he is compared to Leandro Guerreiro, who was successful at the club 15 years ago“, finished.