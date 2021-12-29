Journalist in Portugal explains Jesus at Benfica and chance at Galo: ‘Open door’

In Portugal, the news of the departure of Jorge Jesus from Benfica, at first by mutual agreement, it was not a surprise. Criticized by the press and mainly by fans for the poor results, his resignation was a matter of time. Athletic’s old dream and with the Coach Cuca’s departure confirmed this Tuesday (28), the speculation of the Portuguese’s return to Brazil is only gaining strength.

But let’s start at the beginning. According to journalist Mamede Filho, from Sport TV, in Portugal, his time at Estádio da Luz was marked by failure. “This Tuesday ended, in a melancholy way, Jorge Jesus’ second spell at Benfica, which had started in August 2020, right after he won the Libertadores and the Brazilian Nationals with Flamengo and in which he imagined he would be the commander of a Benfica would return to great national achievements and play a relevant role in European competitions,” he said.

But that’s not what happened. “He failed to win big titles for Benfica in these two years, he didn’t get the support of the fans, who since before his signing had contested the return of Jesus, and who at that time accepted him but did not support him. And in recent months, with a production drop in the field, the stands asked for him to leave,” added the reporter.

According to Filho, Jesus is not only interested in Brazil, but the destination must really be the South American country. “Now, Jesus is starting to look ahead. Some clubs outside Portugal, but Europeans, who would be interested, like Fenerbahçe, from Turkey, are already circulating in the Portuguese press. But it is said that Jesus’ greatest interest is return to Brazil,” he explained.

According to him, the chance for the Portuguese to lead Galo in 2022 is very real. “The arrival of Flamengo here before the classics with Porto was very bad here and strained the relationship between him and the Rio team. And now there’s this one speculation that Atlético, with Cuca’s departure, enters the fight for hiring. Jesus never hid that in Brazil he would prefer to coach Flamengo, but obviously, after all this situation, Atlético’s doors are very interesting and he can indeed land in Belo Horizonte in the coming weeks”, he concluded.

For now, there is nothing very strong about this possible coming of Jorge Jesus to Minas Gerais in the Portuguese press, just repercussions of what Brazilian vehicles are reporting. In 2021, the coach led Benfica in 30 games, with 20 wins, five draws and five defeats.

