Journalist Jos Maria Rabelo dies aged 93 – Politics

Rabelo died at age 93 (photo: Jair Amaral/EM/DA Press) Journalist Jos Maria Rabelo died this Wednesday (29/12), victim of multiple bankruptcy of the bodies. Known as a defender of journalism and democracy, he was 93 years old and was born in Campos Gerais, in the south of Minas. Rabelo’s body will be veiled at the Casa do Jornalista, on Avenida lvares Cabral, downtown, from 2 pm to 8 pm.

Jos Maria Rabelo founded the weekly Binmio in 1950. The newspaper circulated weekly for 12 years, from 1952 to 1964, during the military dictatorship. He was considered one of the forerunners of the alternative press in Brazil, and ended up in exile for his journalistic and political activity.

In Belo Horizonte, he sold advertisements for a publication called Cultura Magazine, which was owned by the former director of the Washington Albino Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG) Law School. It was Albino who took Rabelo to his first experience in a newspaper office. Later, Jos Maria worked as a reporter for “Informador Comercial”, a publication by journalist Jos Costa that, in the middle of the last century, would become “Dirio do Comrcio”.

At the time of the military coup, he went with his seven young children to exile in Chile, where he created a network of eight bookstores specializing in social sciences, and then to France, where he became a bookseller again.

In 1979, with the amnesty, Rabelo returned to Brazil. With Leonel Brizola, he participated in the reorganization of the former PTB, and, without losing his link with journalism, he wrote two books. One “The paths of exile” (Gerao Editorial, 2016), in which he describes the years he spent in exile. The most recent “A general history of Minas”, launched in December 2018, in partnership with Joo Antnio de Paula, Fernando Correia Dias and Ricardo Moura Faria.

*Internship under the supervision of editor Benny Cohen