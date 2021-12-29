Juliette reveals which color of panties she wore at the turn of 2020 to 2021

Who followed the BBB 21, shown in the first months of the year, and saw the victory of Juliette Freire followed a victorious trajectory. The woman from Paraíba took a big turn in her life. She entered the most watched house in Brazil with a modest amount of followers on social media. Currently, she has no less than 33 million fans on Instagram alone. In addition to the amounts she receives from advertising, the famous woman also took home the R$ 1.5 million prize for the reality show from Globe.

With all these good developments, there is a lot of interest from Juliette fans in one detail: what will be the color of the panties she wore at the turn of 2020 to 2021? She was asked by a page, which talked about all the changes she had gone through in recent years. The BBB winner had fun with the post and, laughing, revealed that she was wearing beige panties last New Year’s Eve.

The BBB 21 Award

Juliette Freire, by the way, has spoken on a few occasions about her victory at BBB 21 and the millionaire award she received from the reality show. A few weeks ago, she appeared on social networks in a video in which she comments on the searches that are most done with her name on the internet. About the money, she said that she still kept a part, but spent a lot to take care of the family.

“I’m still doing it. It’s not over, but it’s close. I bought my brothers’ house, I’m building my father’s house. That’s all for now, but I want to use all this prize money for my family. I went there to help my family and it is being done. In a little while it’s over, because I’m going to do everything I have the right to do”, said the woman from Paraíba.

Juliette speaks of Anitta

The singer Anitta, by the way, has been extremely important to Juliette since she left the most guarded house in Brazil. Before releasing her first EP, the ex-BBB gave an interview to the newspaper O Globo and talked about how her new friend has made a difference.

“God knows a lot what He does. Having someone who has been beaten so long in their careers giving me support, saying ‘calm down, this is normal’ and giving me a helping hand, is very important. It’s scary to enter a whole new scenario, without any experience, in the midst of all this positive chaos that is happening in my life. If I didn’t have a person like her, I don’t know if I would have so much strength to make it happen”, finished.

What did you think? Follow @siteentrete on Instagram to see the latest celebrity news and leave your comment clicking here. MOST READ