Justice suspends natural gas price increase in RJ | Rio de Janeiro

The court suspended, through an injunction, the 50% increase in the price of natural gas in the State of Rio, which would come into effect on January 1st. The decision was taken from a request by Alerj, which filed this Tuesday (28) with a measure in the Court of Justice. Petrobras says it will appeal the injunction.

In the decision, judge André Felipe Alves da Costa Tendinnick, considered the increase abusive and determined that it be suspended until the General Superintendence of the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (SG/Cade) expresses its opinion on Naturgy’s claim that alleges breach of contract because of the readjustment.

The decision also received a favorable opinion from the Public Ministry, which stressed that the proposed increase “would represent real chaos for the State of Rio de Janeiro, impacting the entire population of Rio de Janeiro”.

“The unrestrained pursuit of profit, in the consecration of a perverse economic system, violates the human rights provided for in the Federal Constitution, which place the dignity of the human person in their basic needs, such as life, health and a decent existence, above interests private parties opposed to the interests of the collectivity”, wrote the magistrate in his decision.

Also on Tuesday, the State Government filed a lawsuit to prevent the increase in natural gas that Petrobras intends to put into effect.

The request for an injunction in a public civil action filed by the State Attorney General (PGE) is based on the argument that the state-owned company is charging an abusive price, taking advantage of the monopoly condition.

Governor Cláudio Castro (PSC) highlighted the risks that the increase could entail in the life of the population and the economy of Rio de Janeiro, which is in the process of wide recovery.

“The Government of Rio de Janeiro does not agree with this abusive increase that will affect the lives of millions of citizens, the housewife and professional drivers to companies and industries. The readjustment would impact on employability and the installation of new companies that do not would install in the State without legal security”, says the governor in a note.

Although it is one of the main gas producers in Brazil, the State of Rio has one of the highest tariffs charged in relation to the use of the product in the country.

A month ago, industries in São Paulo made a warning about the increase in natural gas for 2022. See the video below on the subject.

Naturgy, the company responsible for natural gas services in Rio, released a note on the decision. Read the full below.

“Due to the urgency and extreme relevance of the topic for the State of Rio de Janeiro, Alerj filed this Tuesday, 12/28 with a judicial measure in the Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro to avoid an abusive readjustment in the cost for the acquisition of gas (molecule and transport) sold by Petrobras to distributors in the state of Ceg and Ceg Rio scheduled to start on January 1st.

The court granted an injunction in defense of consumers in Rio de Janeiro preventing the 50% increase imposed by Petrobras.

The injunction grants the maintenance of the conditions of the current supply and price contracts, until CADE appreciates the representation offered by NATURGY and the conditions of access to the gas market are regulated, thus allowing the establishment of full competition in the supply of such input .

Naturgy also filed a lawsuit this morning with a request for an injunction and is also awaiting a decision.”

Petrobras also made a statement, through a note, stating that it will appeal injunctions like the one granted by the TJ.

“In relation to news about new gas contracts with local distributors, the Petrobras clarifies that about half of the total consumption of the Local Distribution Companies of Natural Gas already had the supply contracted for 2022, whose conditions continue to be strictly complied with in the terms and conditions of previously agreed prices and readjustments.

It is important to remember that the Petrobras serves its gas sales contracts through a portfolio of offers comprising domestic production and import of gas from Bolivia and Liquefied Natural Gas – LNG. The high demand for LNG and limited international supply resulted in a significant increase in the international price of the input, which rose by around 500% in 2021.

Some gas distributors opted in recent years for short-term contracts and, therefore, did not yet have contracted supply for the year 2022.

THE Petrobras began negotiations for a new contract with these distributors in advance and within the schedule established by the concessionaires within the scope of public calls that had proposals from the Petrobras and from other companies. In some cases, for example, the Petrobras sent proposals in January 2021. Since then, we have updated our commercial portfolio throughout the year, making new proposals to distributors in May, with revisions to the products offered in September and November, when negotiations underway in the scope of calls were intensified.

To offer better conditions to customers, the Petrobras offered natural gas distributors products with terms of 6 months, 1 year, 2 years and 4 years and contractual mechanisms to reduce price volatility, such as reference indexes linked to LNG and Brent, installment option and possibility of reducing volumes in longer term contracts.

Eight concessionaires followed the rite established by them in the Public Calls and entered into contracts with the Petrobras.

However, despite the negotiation process conducted between the Petrobras and the distributors, as provided for in any commercial relationship and in compliance with what is established in the Public Tenders, we have identified in some states movements with the court on duty with urgent actions, with a preliminary injunction, to acquire a different advantage from those obtained in the regular processes of Public Calls for the Acquisition of Natural Gas.

Four injunctions were granted, one of which was denied. In these actions in which the injunctions were granted, the Petrobras will file the appropriate resources and actions with a view to establishing a market price for the sale of gas.

At the same time, the Petrobras This month it signed gas purchase and sale contracts with producing companies for operations known as Swap and is in the final stage of negotiations with other companies interested in the operation. Through the contract, the Petrobras it processes the gas produced by these operators and, after this stage, the gas is again made available for companies to transport to their customers, enabling their direct access to the market.

These contracts make it possible to start supplying producers such as Shell, Petrogal and Repsol Sinopec as of 1/1/2022, both for contracts already signed within the scope of Public Calls and for new contracts, as publicly disclosed by the distributors and producers themselves.

We also entered into a lease on 9/28/2021 and, after authorizations, transferred on 12/4/2021 the operation of the Bahia Regasification Terminal (TRBA) to the company Excelerate Energy Comercializadora de Gás Natural, which also participated in processes of Public Calls from some distributors and continues as a potential source of supply to the market. The initiative was provided for in the Termination Commitment Term signed with CADE to build a favorable environment for the entry of new investors in the sector.

Finally, the final price of natural gas to the consumer is not determined only by the sale price of the Petrobras, but also by the margins of the distributors (and, in the case of CNG, of the resale stations) and by the federal and state taxes. In addition, the tariff approval process is carried out by state regulatory agencies, pursuant to specific legislation and regulations. Price updates for natural gas sales contracts for distributors are quarterly.”