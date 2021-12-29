Kia confirms new Sportage and Niro hybrids in Brazil

Talking about the new reality of Kia, which has seen its sales plummet in recent years in Brazil, the president of the brand in the country, José Luiz Gandini, also addressed important issues such as the bet on electrification, including the launch of new models, in a recent interview to our friends on the site Automotive Business.

Among other things, the executive talked about Kia’s ‘turnaround’ plan, which aims to partially regain market share lost over the past few years. He also highlighted the uncertainties in the political and economic scenario for 2022, such as expectations of changes in the taxation system and the rise of the dollar, in addition to the increase in costs and low availability of vehicles, factors that make decision-making difficult, even in the short term.

Asked about the coming of new models to the country, Gandini reinforced that electrification is one of the new pillars of the brand and announced that the new generation Kia Sportage will be produced in South Korea from January, with the first units arriving in Brazil between March and April – in this case, the highlight is the arrival of the hybrid version, unprecedented in our market.

A model promised for a long time, the Kia Niro, is still confirmed, but will be delayed again, this time due to the recent debut of the restyled version. Thus, Gandini says that the hybrid SUV scheduled for January should take a few more months, but at least it will come to the country in an updated version – in addition to the hybrid Niro, units of the 100% electric version have already been shipped to the country, which can also be launched around here, depending on brand approval.

In addition to the aforementioned models, Kia also confirmed the arrival of the all-electric Kia EV6, which already has units in the country for the approval process. This information was confirmed by Gandini himself during the Kia Stonic light hybrid’s live presentation last month.

Source: Automotive Business

