Celestina (Bel Kutner) will recognize Nino’s (Raffaele Casuccio) body in Nos Tempos do Imperador. She will come face to face with the corpse of her lover and will pitch the biggest shack when she sees Tonico (Alexandre Nero). After calling the deputy from the Globo telenovela a murderer in front of everyone, he will still promise to finish him off: “You’ll pay me.”

The baroness will be accompanied by Vitória (Maria Clara Gueiros) when she will notice an unusual movement in front of the newspaper. Intrigued, she will manage to enter the place and discover that Nino is dead. Borges (Danilo Dal Farra) will explain that there was a robbery — robbery followed by death.

“Nino! No! What did they do to you, my love? Nino!”, Celestina will cry with the boy’s body in her arms. “Someone came in to rob the newspaper, and Nino ended up being killed”, will decree the delegate. The scenes are scheduled to air this Saturday (31).

To try to clear the bar, Tonico will appear in the Newsroom and pretend to be surprised. He, responsible for Nino’s accidental death, will have forged the scene to look like a robbery. “What the hell is going on here, Borges? Nino? What?” will question Dolores’ (Daphne Bozaski) husband.

Full of rage, Celestina will rush at the villain screaming. “It was you! It was him, sheriff,” he will say, pointing to Tonico. “He was the one who killed Nino. Assassin!” he will scream. “Oxe! Why would I do that? You’re crazy!”, will respond the character of Alexandre Nero.

full revenge

Teresa’s former lady-in-waiting (Leticia Sabatella) will be out of control and will be held back by Vitória and Borges. “The lady is altered, I was also a victim… Look at that… The safe… Was it robbery?!”, Tonico continues. “The baroness isn’t talking full-blown. I wasn’t even in town yesterday. I’m going to overlook your hysteria in consideration of this great friend,” he’ll scoff, pointing at Nino.

Celestina will slap her rival in the face and continue to call him a murderer. “You’re going to pay me, Tonico. You’re going to pay me! I’m going to finish you off,” the woman will promise.

“Poor thing, she’s delusional. Chief, try to find out who was the denatured person who ended the race of my great friend… It turned out very good, congratulations!”, the deputy will mock.

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

