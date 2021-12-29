Kim Kardashian unleashes surprising spoilers from “Spider-Man 3” and is blasted on the web: “I’ve never hated someone so much”

[Alerta Spoilers!!!] Kim Kardashian had to face the fury of the web this Tuesday (28), after a post that gave people talk. The star, who has 273 million Instagram followers, simply posted spoilers for the most surprising scene at the end of “Spider-Man: No Return Home.” The act, of course, revolted thousands of people around the world, who did not expect to have to deal with it.

[Atenção! O texto a seguir contém spoilers muito importantes de “Homem-Aranha: Sem Volta Para Casa”]

Kim was watching the movie in what appeared to be her own home theater. Until the grand finale of the production came, when she decided it would be a good idea to post Stories from the long-awaited ending of the trilogy. Out of the blue, the businesswoman shared photos of the screen, which showed the meeting between three generations of Peter Parker, with actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield together with Tom Holland. Some time later, the muse seems to have realized her slip and deleted the publications. But it was already too late…

In a period when Hero’s fans have blocked words on social media and fled spoilers at all costs, no one expected Kim to divulge the one thing she couldn’t post. On the web, many people were crying, screaming and feeling sick with the situation. “Not Kim Kardashian dropping ‘Spider-Man’ spoilers in her Story. What the f*ck is this, very sick”, shocked a profile on Twitter.

“Marvel doing everything for nothing [‘Sem Volta Para Casa’] leak and Kim Kardashian with 237 MILLION followers simply [posta]”, said a Brazilian. Other netizens were also surprised to have received this revelation from the geek world directly from the socialite. “Of all the people who could spoil ‘No Go Home’ for me, I wasn’t expecting it to be Kim Kardashian”, told another user. “I don’t even follow Kim Kardashian, the only time I decide to see her Stories she literally posts The entire ‘Spider-Man’ spoiler. I’ve never hated someone that much”, complained a young woman. Check out:

not kim kardashian spoiling spider man on her story😭

wtf so SICK pic.twitter.com/r0TLW8GSKe — lol (@seskarabooo) December 28, 2021

marvel doing everything for nothing to leak no way home and kim kardashian with 237 MILLION followers simply: pic.twitter.com/T8bRS6g85G — kah⁷ ☃️ (@rockmetae) December 28, 2021

OF ALL PEOPLE TO SPOIL NWH FOR ME I WASNT EXPECTING IT TO BE KIM KARDASHIAN SNNXXNSJXJXNXNXNX — Dominic ⚜️ (@hoeforstucky) December 28, 2021

I don’t even fucking follow Kim Kardashian and the one moment I decide to watch her stories on Instagram she post literally THEE whole spoiler of spider man. I’ve never hated someone so much — Haven Araya (@serenearaya) December 28, 2021

Some were also amused by pointing out that the Kardashian star wouldn’t even worry about it, while others imagined Kevin Feige, president of Marvel, taking serious action for the “infringement” committed by the muse. “Kevin Feige at Kim Kardashian for spoiling the ‘Spider-Man’ movie”, joked a profile, with an image of a weapon prepared for firing. Look that:

Kevin Feige @ Kim Kardashian for spoiling the Spider-Man movie pic.twitter.com/DXHu7VWKIJ — Laura (@Lauraduncan84) December 28, 2021

kim kardashian supporting piracy pic.twitter.com/19sApJ30o3 — the ESPETACU (@brunaerys) December 28, 2021

Kim Kardashian after leaking spiderman movie spoiler on his 20-inch television pic.twitter.com/n0xz6SV908 — 𝑱★ (@jenner_Victo) December 28, 2021

The anticipation for the film do Teudo was so high that the production, which hit theaters on December 16, has already surpassed the $1 billion mark at the box office – the first to reach that number in times of pandemic. This, by the way, was not the first time that Kim Kardashian watched “Spider-Man 3”. Also on the opening weekend, the star was clicked alongside Pete Davidson, after seeing the feature in a local cinema.

She went straight to the repeat and wanted to share with the fans, right? It was unintentionally, willingly, guys!