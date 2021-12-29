know all about the new Star Wars series

2021 is coming to an end, but releases don’t stop! “The Book of Boba Fett” arrived in the Disney+ catalog today, and splash tells you everything you need to know to watch the new Star Wars series.

What’s the story?

The series follows the journey of Boba Fett, the popular Bounty Hunter who is the son and clone of Jango Fett.

“The Book of Boba Fett” poster Image: Lucasfilm Ltd.

Boba returned to the Star Wars canon in a small appearance in the first season of “The Mandalorian”, and had a slightly bigger role in the second, played by Temuera Morrison. The actor had played Jango in “Attack of the Clones”, and so he returned to the new attraction.

In the series that debuts today, we follow the character trying to reinvent himself on the planet Tatooine, abandoning the life of Bounty Hunter. The story resumes immediately after the final season 2 episode of “The Mandalorian,” which featured Boba and Fennec Shand taking over what was Jabba the Hutt’s empire.

Therefore, we accompany the duo establishing a new type of government on the planet. “Jabba ruled by fear – I intend to rule with respect,” he says in the trailer.

When does the series take place?

“The Book of Boba Fett” hits the public 40 years after its protagonist was featured in the infamous Star Wars Christmas special. Within the chronology of space opera, “The Book of Boba Fett” takes place at the same time as “The Mandalorian”.

But when is this?

Immediately after the original trilogy (“A New Hope”, “The Empire Strikes Back” and “The Return of the Jedi”) and before the sequel trilogy (“The Force Awakens”, “The Last Jedi” and “The Skywalker Rise” ).

Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) in “The Book of Boba Fett” Image: Francois Duhamel/Lucasfilm Ltd

What is happening in this period?

By this time, the Empire had been defeated, and the New Republic was being implanted by the Rebel Alliance. Even so, some Empire devotees still cause trouble.

What will we see again?

In an interview with Rotten Tomatoes, Morrison promised that the series will show what has happened to Boba since “The Empire Strikes Back”. Incidentally, it’s worth recapitulating: he was dumped in the Pit of Sarlacc in “Return of the Jedi” and considered dead by some of the fans until he officially reappeared in “The Mandalorian”.

“At some point he got stuck in a specific place, and now is the time to go back in time and find out a little more about his journey,” said the actor.

Who is in the cast?

Director Robert Rodriguez behind the scenes of “The Book of Boba Fett” Image: Francois Duhamel/Lucasfilm Ltd.

In addition to Temuera Morrison, actress Ming-Na Wen also returns, playing Fennec Shand, a Bounty Hunter who had her life saved by Boba. Jon Favreau signs the script, and the direction is divided between names like Robert Rodriguez, Dave Filoni, Bryce Dallas Howard and Jon Favreau himself. There will be a total of seven episodes, always available on Wednesdays on Disney+.