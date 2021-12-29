Lara feels she is in front of Christian when talking to Renato in ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’: ‘Same gestures, tone of voice and pain in her eyes’ | come around

In this Wednesday’s chapter of Um Lugar ao Sol, the Goiás arrives at the cook’s restaurant at the end of the shift, approaches her gently and apologizes for the rudeness of the last meeting, but Lara is not very willing for a chat.

But a storm brings them back and they take shelter in the restaurant.

No shirt and no ring

2 of 3 In ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’, Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond) takes shelter at Lara’s restaurant (Andréia Horta) — Photo: TV Globo In ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’, Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond) takes shelter at Lara’s restaurant (Andréia Horta) — Photo: TV Globo

Christian/Renato takes off his wet shirt and wedding ring before Lara notices. She brings a cup of coffee and a towel, but, aloof, says she can’t be long, as her husband is waiting for her.

He makes up a story about the twins meeting and says he feels guilty that everyone’s lives have turned upside down.

“Somehow I feel guilty. If we hadn’t met that night, if he hadn’t met me, he would have left with you and wouldn’t have gone up the hill,” says Christian/Renato.

3 of 3 In ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’, Lara (Andréia Horta) is shocked when talking to Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond) — Photo: TV Globo In ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’, Lara (Andréia Horta) is shocked when she talks with Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond) — Photo: TV Globo

The conversation continues, Christian/Renato praises her, she talks about the restaurant and invites him to try Escondidinho da Noca’s delicacies. The man from Goiás nods, they exchange phones and leave, both very emotional with the reunion.

Lara arrives home shocked and tells Noca (Marieta Severo) and Mateus (Danton Mello) about what happened.

“The genetics are impressive: the same gestures, the same tone of voice… It’s an absurd thing. And even though Renato has a privileged life, with access to everything, they both have the same pain in their eyes. As if violence the separation of these twins was marked on him as well.”