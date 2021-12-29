Larissa Manoela celebrates 21 years in the best way possible, find out how

Larissa Manoela he pointed out on his Twitter on December 27th, that he spent the week of his birthday in the best way possible. According to her, in 7 days, it was 4 Disney parks, had his movie released and the official teaser of his soap opera on Globo was released.

“And I came to DISNEY in a week, lived 4 parks in 2 days, released a movie on Netflix, the official teaser of my soap opera on Globo came out, I’m paying compensation and my name is involved, I don’t know why and tomorrow is my birthday. Congratulations 2021 do you want more? The year isn’t over yet”, wrote Larissa Manoela.

First of all, you can’t miss this other article either: Arthur Aguiar gives indications that he will participate in Big Brother Brasil 22

And I came to DISNEY in a week, lived 4 parks in 2 days, released a movie on Netflix, the official teaser of my soap opera on Globo came out, I’m paying compensation and my name is involved, I don’t know why and tomorrow is my birthday. Congratulations 2021 do you want more? The year isn’t over yet. — LARISSA MANOELA (@larimanoela) December 27, 2021

Also, see this article that is making people talk all over the web: Marília Mendonça predicted the accident, points out Maiara and Maraisa

Larissa Manoela is returning to Brazil

Furthermore, in a post also made on the evening of December 27th, Larissa Manoela said that she is already returning to Brazil. Internet users also informed that she should spend New Year’s Eve in São Miguel do Gostoso along with other famous people.

“I’ll be 21 tomorrow and I’m returning to Brazil. I didn’t even have time to use the age of majority in the gringa. THIS PUZZLE IS VERY HARD AND (I don’t know how to complete the meme, help college students).”, wrote Larissa Manoela.