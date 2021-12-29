Latam confirms the start of operations in Sinop in May with daily flights to Brasília – Só Notícias

Today, Latam Linhas Aéreas confirmed the start of operations at the Presidente João Figueiredo regional airport in Sinop. Daily flights to Brasília (DF) will start on May 3rd and will last 50 minutes. Tickets will start being sold on the company’s website from this Wednesday.

Latam informed that the flight will always take off from Brasília at 8:15 pm, local time. From Sinop, it will take off at 4:05 am. Direct flights will be made on Airbus A319 aircraft (photo below), with capacity for 132 passengers in economy class and another eight in business class.

Upon disclosing the beginning of the operation, Latam highlighted the potential of Sinop. “The city of Mato Grosso is home to several educational institutions and its economy has a strong performance in the agricultural and agribusiness sectors. In this sense, also aiming at the return of corporate travel, Latam will manage to connect the city directly to its main hubs in the country and, consequently, abroad”, says the note released by the press office.

In Mato Grosso, the company currently operates direct flights from Cuiabá to São Paulo (Guarulhos and Congonhas) and Brasília. The arrival of Latam in Sinop should further boost the growth of the regional airport. According to the Ministry of Transport, Ports and Civil Aviation, there was an increase of 37.45% in the number of departures and arrivals at Presidente João Figueiredo airport, from January to October, compared to the same period in 2020. This year, 132,517 passed through the unit, compared to 96,411 last year.

In February of next year, work will begin on the new terminal at Sinop airport. The existing area should be tripled, as disclosed by the concessionaire that manages the unit. Total investments are yet to be announced.

In Sinop, Azul Linhas Aéreas also operates, which has regular flights to Cuiabá, in addition to Campinas, in São Paulo, at Viracopos airport, operating even during the night, leaving SP at 11:35 pm and arriving in Sinop at 1:05 am. The departure from João Batista is at 2:05 am and arrival at Viracopos at 5:30 am. In addition to a regular flight to Campinas. Gol, on the other hand, makes flights to Guarulhos (SP) on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

